Roger Clemens’ Son, Friend Allegedly Assaulted by Bar Bouncer

Former MLB star Roger Clemens' son and his friend were allegedly assaulted by a bar bouncer at a New Year's Eve party and have filed a lawsuit, according to multiple reports.

According to the Houston Chronicle, minor league players Kacy Clemens, 24, and Conner Capel, 21, were at the Concrete Cowboy in the early hours of Jan. 1 when a bouncer asked them to move to a different part of the bar. The men said they complied but the bouncer started to kick them out and then allegedly assaulted them.

The bouncer was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge for the injuries to Capel, according to the Chronicle.

The lawyers allege the bouncer fractured Capel’s skull and may have hurt Clemens’ throwing arm, reports The New York Post. According to the Post, Roger Clemens went to the bar when he was informed of the incident. Other patrons recognized him and police were eventually called. The bar claims the two minor leaguers were responsible but the bar did not produce any footage.

The younger Clemens played at Texas before being drafted in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB draft. He spent last season in the Blue Jays system. Capel was taken in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Indians but was traded to the Cardinals. He spent last season with the Cardinals organization. His father, Mike Capel, played with the older Clemens at Texas and pitched three seasons in the MLB.

The elder Clemens pitched 24 seasons in the league for the Yankees, Red Sox, Astros and Blue Jays. He was one of the most dominant pitchers in history as an 11-time All-Star with seven Cy Young awards and two World Series titles.