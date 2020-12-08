Roebuck: New signings can help Man City achieve Champions League glory

Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck believes her side’s recruitment over the summer will stand them in good stead in their bid for Women’s Champions League glory this season.

City were knocked out in the round of 16 in last season’s European campaign, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid - who also beat them in 2018/19 at the last 32 stage.

Their best runs came in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 editions of the tournament when City reached the semi-final stages, losing to eventual winners Olympique Lyon both times.

Gareth Taylor’s team face Swedish side Goteborg in the round of 32 on Wednesday but with the addition of big-name signings in the summer, Roebuck is hopeful their fortunes in the competition will change.

“I think over the past few years we’ve been disappointed,” Roebuck said. “We’ve been knocked out in the early stages and as a club that’s not ideal – not what we want.

“Having the likes of Alex [Greenwood], Lucy [Bronze], Sam [Mewis], bringing them in the summer has obviously brought a lot of experience.

“We’re really excited and are looking forward to the challenge and it’s the competition that everyone wants to play in and if we can be successful in that then I’m sure we will do everything we can to be so.”

Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood were both part of the Lyon side which clinched their fifth successive Women’s Champions League title in August.

And Roebuck is confident that having two players who know what it takes to lift the trophy will take City to the next level in their search for success on the European stage.

“I think they’re both really experienced players that we’re lucky enough to have, having brought them in in the summer," the keeper explained.

“Their experience is obviously recently winning the Champions League, I think they’ll know what it takes and especially Lucy, she has won it on several occasions.

“They know what it takes, so having that advice and going into the competition hopefully, that will help us if we need anyone to look to or we can ask them the questions.

“I think they know what it takes to win and I think they’ll be demanding off us the standards that it takes.”

After her excellent form last season, Roebuck claimed the Barclays FA Women’s Super League’s Golden Glove award and it was recently announced she had been nominated in FIFA’s ‘The Best’ Women’s Goalkeeper category.

The 21-year-old believes she has adjusted well to Taylor’s style of play and hopes to keep improving across the season.

Roebuck added: “I was on camp at St Georges Park with the Lionesses and I was just scrolling through Twitter and I saw it [FIFA nomination] and had no idea until then. I was made up to see that.

“This year under Gareth, it’s been a bit of a different playing style but I’ve really enjoyed learning new principles of play and I think I can only get better working under him and learning these new styles of play.

“I think as a team we’re really getting to grip with that now and it’s showing in our recent performances.”