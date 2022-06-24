Roe v. Wade ruling protests break out at Supreme Court, across America: Live updates

Christine Fernando, Ashley R. Williams and Josh Morgan, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON -- Protests broke out outside the Supreme Court on Friday and abortion-rights activists planned droves of demonstrations across the country in the aftermath of a ruling that ended a constitutional right to abortion.

An emotional crowd of protesters carried signs and chanted "My body, my choice" at the steps of the Supreme Court as they grappled with news that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was struck down after five decades.

Among them was Serena Steiner, a 35-year-old legal assistant from Alexandria, Virginia, who had tears in her eyes as she spoke about how the decision would affect her sisters and others nationwide. Steiner texted her sisters after news broke of the ruling, she said, encouraging them to get IUDs and saying "RIP Roe v. Wade."

"I don't want them to be forced to have children they don't want to have," she said.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE v. WADE: Eliminates constitutional right to abortion

Steiner said she "benefitted from access to abortion as a teenager" and wants abortion healthcare to be accessible to all who need it. Still, she wasn't surprised by the ruling, she said.

Abortion-rights protesters and anti-abortion protesters, divided by a police line, demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Abortion-rights protesters and anti-abortion protesters, divided by a police line, demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Robin Sabbath, 59, of Detroit Michigan, was in her hotel in Washington, D.C. when the ruling was announced. Sabbath said she is no longer in her "child-bearing years" but came to the protest because "the government should not have the right to tell me what to do regarding my reproductive health."

"It's my body, my choice. Period," said Sabbath, who works in library nonprofits. "...We should all be able to make the choices that are best for us and for our families."

Meanwhile, anti-abortion activists also gathered in Washington.

In anticipation of mounting demonstrations, the U.S. Capitol Police said it is mobilizing additional officers and resources while working with other law enforcement agencies.

'NEW ERA' OR 'DARK DAY'? Americans divided as they react to Supreme Court overturning Roe

Elsewhere, abortion-rights advocates in cities including Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and New York City planned protests for Friday evening. There were also protests planned in Florida, Missouri, Georgia and Texas.

Cheyenne Cheile, a Florida-based co-founder of the Women’s Advocacy Movement of Pinellas, helped spearhead a protest for Friday afternoon shortly after the Roe v. Wade decision was announced.

Cheile told USA TODAY she anticipated at least 1,000 people showing up for the Bans off our Bodies rally planned in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Politicians and judges, we feel, have no business interfering in our decisions about what we do with our bodies, and right here in Florida, our elected officials have already attacked our right to make decisions,” Cheile said.

In April, Florida Gov. DeSantis signed into law a 15-week abortion ban that shortened the window to legally terminate a pregnancy by two months.

In Jacksonville, Florida Planned Parenthood PAC members stood outside City Hall, holding hands. Some were stoic while others had tears welling in their eyes.

"Today I woke up holding my breath, reached for my phone and began refreshing my Twitter feed compulsively," said Abbey Vickery, a local reproductive rights activist. "When I saw the news, I sat in all of the emotions I already knew were coming. The same ones that are so familiar to all of us — hurt, scared, furious."

LIVE UPDATES: Aftermath of Supreme Court abortion decision: Live updates

Baileigh Johnson, an activist who said she had an abortion when she was 29, wore a shirt that said "KEEP ABORTIONS SAFE." She said abortions need to be "normalized."

She added, "abortions save lives — it saved mine too."

At EMW Women's Surgical Center, the lone full-time abortion clinic in Kentucky, a few protesters gathered Friday morning outside the downtown facility.

Joseph Spurgeon, a pastor at a church in nearby Jeffersonville, Indiana, said they had come out to celebrate "the grace of God", adding he will continue to lead his congregation in pushing to outlaw not only medications capable of terminating pregnancies, but contraceptives such as Plan B.

Contributing: Lucas Aulbach, (Louisville) Courier Journal; Emily Bloch, Florida Times-Union

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion rights protests start across US after Roe v. Wade overturned

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What does U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling mean for abortion in Florida?

    The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade means it is now up to individual states to decide whether abortion is legal and to what extent. In Florida, led by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Legislature, that may mean greater restrictions to abortion access.

  • Joe Biden Decries “Cruel” Abortion Ruling By Supreme Court; Spotlights Conservative “Extreme Ideology” & Urges America To Vote To Bring Back Roe V Wade Protections

    “Today is, it is not hyperbole to suggest, a very solemn moment,” Joe Biden said Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s conservative majority opinion today overturning abortion rights in America. “It’s a sad day for the Court, and for the country,” Biden added, calling the ruling “cruel.” Speaking from the White House, Biden also […]

  • Iowa leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    Iowa leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

  • In Florida, a self-righteous minority shows us Supreme Court’s post-Roe world | Editorial

    June 24, 2022 marked the end of an era of hard-fought expanded rights, the end of the ability of many Americans to make deeply personal decisions, to be treated like adults who can weigh the consequences and ethics of an abortion.

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca

    SOL DE MALLORCA, Spain — Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships. It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event. Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva). Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hil

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Brown introduced as Kings coach after helping Warriors win

    During a break between Golden State's Western Conference finals games against Dallas, then-Warriors top assistant Mike Brown jumped on a plane to San Diego to watch his new star De’Aaron Fox work out and take the Sacramento guard and his family to lunch. Brown got right back on a plane afterward to rejoin Golden State for playoff preparations. At last Tuesday, Brown was formally introduced as the Kings' new coach, just one day after celebrating the Warriors' fourth championship in eight years wi

  • Why Raptors should or shouldn't trade OG Anunoby

    The Raptors have a big decision to make regarding OG Anunoby.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Mariners slug four homers to beat A's 8-2, snap 3-game skid

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and his teammates were amazed watching from the dugout as baseballs kept clearing the fences — one, two, then three of them in a row. Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez connected in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals. “It just felt amazing honestly just seein

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the