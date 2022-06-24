Roe v Wade ruling live: Missouri becomes first state to ban abortion following Supreme Court decision

United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision - EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

Missouri has become the first state to ban abortion after the US Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade.

The conservative-dominated court overturned the landmark 1973 "Roe v Wade" decision that enshrined a woman's right to an abortion, saying that individual states can now permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the court said.

Some 13 states have trigger laws that will ban abortion as soon as they are signed.

They are: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

First to do so was Missouri, with Attorney General Eric Schmitt saying: "Missouri became the first state to effectively end abortion and has become the most Pro Life state in America.

04:14 PM

What does the public think?

The Supreme Court decision was handed down by a group of nine justices. Three of the six conservative-leaning justices were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

But public opinion does not reflect their ruling.

04:10 PM

Which states have trigger laws?

Currently, 13 states have trigger laws, which are set to ban abortion immediately.

They are: Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

04:05 PM

Missouri Attorney General speaks with pride

Eric Schmitt, Missouri's Attorney General, signed a law just moments ago which will ban abortion in the state.

This is what he said:

🚨BREAKING: With the Dobbs decision just handed down and a stroke of my pen — Missouri became the first state to effectively end abortion and has become the most Pro Life state in America. pic.twitter.com/8asHJKMIdo — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 24, 2022

04:03 PM

Obama slams ruling

Former US president Barack Obama slammed the decision by the Supreme Court to throw out the right to abortion in the United States on Friday, calling it an attack on "essential freedoms."

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues - attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," he tweeted.

04:01 PM

Mike Pence says abortion 'consigned to the ash heap of history'

Former US vice president Mike Pence said the right to abortion had been "consigned to the ash heap of history" as he hailed a Supreme Court ruling that ended 50 years of constitutional protections.

"By returning the question of abortion to the states and the people, this Supreme Court has righted a historic wrong, and reaffirmed the right of the American people to govern themselves," said Pence, a Republican potential presidential candidate and leading anti-abortion campaigner.

Mike Pence - Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP

03:58 PM

Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker makes statement

"This is deadly serious," she says.

"Their goal is to criminalise reproductive freedom," the Democrat says of Republicans.

"This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching, but remember, it is all on the ballot in November."

03:56 PM

The ruling in full

The Supreme Court's ruling stretches to 213 pages.

