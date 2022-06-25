Roe v. Wade Repeal Addressed at Daytime Emmys: ‘The Daytime Community Will Use Its Voice’

Selome Hailu
·2 min read

At the 49th annual Daytime Emmy awards ceremony on Friday in Pasadena, Calif., several people used the platform to speak up about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal protection of abortion rights earlier the same day.

National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) CEO Adam Sharp took the stage at the start of the night to joke about how he would normally open the show by reminding everyone about logistics, including that speeches have a 30-second limit. But he closed his comments on a more serious note.

More from Variety

“Tonight is not a normal night. There is a lot to say tonight. It’s a tough news day,” he said. “We have no doubt that the daytime community will use its collective voice to tackle these issues at all, just as it has been at the forefront of so many societal debates over the last few decades. Daytime has always been first.”

When the live telecast began on CBS, hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner subtly touched on the news with a joke.

“I love your dress,” Frazier said.

“You know what, Kevin? I chose this dress. My choice!” Turner said, receiving wide applause.

Nancy Lee Grahn, who was nominated for her supporting performance in the ABC drama “General Hospital,” had the words “reproductive freedom” stamped on her chest and carried a bag that read “bans off our bodies,” along with wearing wristbands in support of Black Lies Matter, gay pride Ukraine, and the United Nations’ efforts against racial discrimination.

Nancy Grahn makes a political statement with her hand bag at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety
Nancy Grahn makes a political statement with her hand bag at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety

Michael Buckner for Variety

The entertainment industry has seen a massive outpouring of pro-choice sentiments since the Roe v. Wade news was announced, from individual celebrities like Taylor Swift sharing their outrage to SAG-AFTRA and IATSE calling out the Supreme Court to major corporations including Disney and Paramount promising to cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ted Cruz Calls for AG Merrick Garland to Protect ‘Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers’ From ‘Mob Violence’

    The Texas Senator also baselessly accused the Biden administration of "encouraging violence" after SCOTUS struck down Roe

  • 'General Hospital' sweeps supporting nods at Daytime Emmys

    Two “General Hospital” actors have won supporting honors at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Kelly Thiebaud plays Dr. Britt Westbourne and Jeff Kober portrays Cyrus Renault on the ABC drama. Kober is known for his extensive film and primetime work on such shows as “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Walking Dead.”

  • Are Joe Manchin and Susan Collins Stupid—or Do They Just Think We Are?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAre Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin stupid, or do they just think we are?Both self-identified centrist, pro-choice senators voted to confirm Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, two of the six jurists responsible for curb-stomping American women’s rights back into the 1960s with today’s ruling on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health. They did so because, at the time, they were assured that both Gorsuch and Kavan

  • Idaho GOP legislators voted to ban abortion, they should deal with the consequences

    If Idaho’s Republican legislators really do care about babies, they should now focus their attention on what happens after they’re born. │ Opinion

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canadiens to face Senators in Elsipogtog Hockeyville game

    It may be a bit later than expected, but Elsipogtog First Nation now knows the teams that will play during Hockeyville celebrations in the community. The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game this October in nearby Bouctouche. Elsipogtog was named Hockeyville in 2021, but the game, which normally would've been held that fall, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The First Nation's hockey community suffered two major blows before being crowned Hockeyvi

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Quartet of intriguing Canadians could land in 1st round of NBA draft

    It's no longer a question of if. When it comes to Canadians in the NBA draft, the relevant inquiries are now "how many" and "how high?" The country has consistently produced impactful players in recent years, from Jamal Murray's breakout in the 2020 bubble to former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins' star turn with the Warriors in the 2022 Finals. In the upcoming NBA draft, four more Canadians are set to enter the league, and two are widely projected to be picked in the top 10. Shaedon Sharpe, Bennedict

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.