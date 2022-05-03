If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what’s next in NC? + Popular beach attraction comes to Concord

Hey folks, KJ here filling in for Molly. We’re hosting a live event on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. about the rise of Wall Street landlords, where you can hear from the journalists who reported on big investors buying up 40,000 NC homes. You’re invited to attend and ask questions. Find the details here.

Here’s the rest of your news.

In this June 30, 2021, file photo the United States Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering striking down Roe v. Wade and allowing states to outlaw abortion, according to a leaked draft of a ruling published by Politico on Monday. If the justices do overturn Roe, it would have several immediate effects on North Carolina.

Abortions wouldn’t immediately be entirely banned in the state. But a state law banning abortions after 20 weeks, with few exceptions, would likely be allowed to go into effect for the first time. You can read more about that from Will Doran.

Here’s more of our coverage.

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu poses in the media room after he was chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the 6nd pick during the 2022 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

It’s report card time! Not for us (thankfully), but for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers made six picks in the NFL Draft, including a Charlotte native in the first round and a new quarterback in the third. So what do national analysts think of their moves?

There’s not a consensus, but most grades hover around a “B.” USA Today gave the Panthers a “C” grade because quarterback Matt Corral is “another gamble” for the team, while Pro Football Focus gave Carolina an “A” for getting late value in the draft.

Story continues

You can find out more from Ellis L. Williams.

The first resident of Sea Life Charlotte-Concord’s new Creature Rescue Center will be a sea turtle from Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City.

Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City is partnering with Sea Life Charlotte-Concord aquarium to open a Creature Rescue Center. The aquarium is at Concord Mills at 8111 Concord Mills Blvd.

The first resident will be a male sea turtle named Canal that was injured by a boating strike and unable to be released into the ocean. The turtle is around age 8 to 11 and weighs over 21 pounds. He will be renamed at Sea Life.

Read more, including when the rescue center will open, from Catherine Muccigrosso.

Help us welcome seven fresh faces, working with our news, sports, visuals, investigative and CharlotteFive teams this summer.

“Hosting interns and coordinating their arrival and time here has been one of my favorite parts about working at the Observer,” writes Deputy Managing Editor Anna Douglas. “Every year these student journalists invigorate our newsroom, take on important and interesting stories, and leave us with optimism about journalism’s future.”

Check out our full list of interns here.

---

