Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's what abortion laws look like in each state

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·3 min read

In a historic move, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe V. Wade in a 6-3 decision on Friday.

Americans will no longer have the constitutional right to abortion and states will now have the power to reinforce protections or enforce bans on the procedure.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."

In May, a leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggested it may overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to make abortion illegal.

The draft was published by Politico and not independently verified by USA TODAY.

Now that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade – the 1973 decision constitutionally established the right to abortion – 22 states have laws or constitutional amendments that would take effect immediately or as soon as possible to ban abortion, according to Guttmacher Institute.

According to the institute, four other states – Florida, Indiana, Montana and Nebraska – have indicators that they could likely ban abortion as soon as possible without federal protections.

What does overturning Roe mean?: What we know about the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Abortion laws by state 2022: Searchable database of state-by-state abortion limits and protections

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives," Alito wrote.

Which states will ban abortion?

Among the 22 states that have bans, or could ban abortion now, some states have pre-Roe bans that were enacted before 1973 and were never removed. Trigger bans are laws "triggered" into effect automatically or by state action if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the institute.

Other states have six-week abortion bans, eight-week abortion bans and constitutions that have been amended to prohibit any protection for abortion rights.

Here's where those states stand, according to Guttmacher:

  • Alabama: Pre-Roe ban, near-total ban, state Constitution bars protection

  • Arizona: Pre-Roe ban

  • Arkansas: Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban, near-total ban

  • Georgia: Six-week ban

  • Idaho: Trigger ban, six-week ban

  • Iowa: Six-week ban

  • Kentucky: Trigger ban, six-week ban

  • Louisiana: Trigger ban, near-total ban, six-week ban, state Constitution bars protection

  • Michigan: Pre-Roe ban

  • Mississippi: Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban, six-week ban

  • Missouri: Trigger ban, eight-week ban

  • North Dakota: Trigger ban, six-week ban

  • Ohio: Six-week ban

  • Oklahoma: Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban (effective November 1, 2021), near-total ban, six-week ban

  • South Carolina: Six-week ban

  • South Dakota: Trigger ban

  • Tennessee: Trigger ban, six-week ban, state Constitution bars protection

  • Texas: Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban, six-week ban

  • Utah: Trigger ban, near-total ban

  • West Virginia: Pre-Roe ban, state Constitution bars protection

  • Wisconsin: Pre-Roe ban

  • Wyoming: Trigger ban

States with protections on abortions

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have laws that protect the right to abortion, according to Guttmacher.

Here are the states with protections:

  • California: Prior to viability

  • Colorado: Throughout pregnancy

  • Connecticut: Prior to viability

  • Delaware: Prior to viability

  • District of Columbia: Throughout pregnancy

  • Hawaii: Prior to viability

  • Illinois: Prior to viability

  • Maine: Prior to viability

  • Maryland: Prior to viability

  • Massachusetts: Prior to viability

  • Nevada: Prior to viability

  • New Jersey: Throughout pregnancy

  • New York: Prior to viability

  • Oregon: Throughout pregnancy

  • Rhode Island: Prior to viability

  • Vermont: Throughout pregnancy

  • Washington: Prior to viability

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Roe v. Wade overturned: How could states' abortion laws change soon?

