Roe v. Wade Decision Spurs Instant Campaign-Fundraising Drive

(Bloomberg) -- Politicians wasted no time sending out fundraising pitches citing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, asking donors to weigh in with their wallets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a text sent on behalf of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee within four hours of the decision, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked contributors to give $15 to continue the fight for reproductive rights to “defeat every Republican for what they’ve done.”

High-profile events with political implications can lead to huge spikes in donations. The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential race sparked a $53 million outpouring of donations through ActBlue in 18 hours. The online fundraising platform for Democratic politicians reported record amounts raised over the following days as well.

Pelosi made another pitch via email, challenging donors to her campaign to send a message with their money, invoking the names of her Republican counterparts in the House and Senate, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“If we post the same run-of-the-mill numbers, McConnell and McCarthy will think they can get away with ANYTHING,” Pelosi warned.

ActBlue’s real-time ticker showed it had an average haul of more than $2 million an hour since the decision, a rapid pace but short of the record-breaking rate that followed Ginsburg’s passing. The ticker shows total donations to federal, state and local political committees as well as to nonprofit organizations.

Other politicians were also quick to beseech donors. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat of New York, called the decision “unconstitutional,” before asking her supporters to help her elect progressive women in November, setting a goal of raising $25,000 for her leadership PAC, Off the Sidelines, in short order. She asked for donations with a minimum of just $5.

Story continues

Democratic Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, who’s running for re-election, in an email from his campaign, pledged that under his watch “there will never be a ban on abortion” in the state. He asked supporters for as little as $10 to help him “protect abortion rights in our state.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, took a different path, asking her donors to split contributions between a pair of pro-choice organizations, Kansans for Constitutional Freedom and Reproductive Freedom for All, a Michigan-based group. Both are fighting for the protection of abortion rights in their respective state’s constitution.

Some conservatives also pounced on the moment. Yesli Vega, a Republican challenging Democrat Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia in what’s expected to be a close race, asked donors to “chip in today and show your support for LIFE!”

America First Policy Institute, a think tank launched by supporters of former President Donald Trump and his agenda, courted potential donors with a pitch that opened by saying the world is a “constant battleground between good and evil,” and asking contributors to “fight for life.”

(Updates with Pelosi fundraising pitch, ActBlue fundraising numbers, pitch from Republican candidate starting in the second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.