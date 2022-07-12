Roe v Wade: Abortion pills a new front in culture wars

Holly Honderich - BBC News, Washington
·7 min read
Abortion rights activists Carrie McDonald (L) and Soraya Bata react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling which overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC
Abortion rights activists Carrie McDonald (L) and Soraya Bata react to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling which overturns the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC

As a crowd assembled outside the United States Supreme Court, waiting for its landmark abortion ruling last month, Kristan Hawkins stood front and centre.

She held a microphone in her left hand and a sign in her right. "I am the post-Roe generation," it said, a signature of her group Students for Life of America - one of the largest anti-abortion organisations in the country.

Ms Hawkins read the court's decision in real time, shouting the words into her microphone: "The Constitution does not confer the right to abortion."

It was a generational victory for the anti-abortion movement - but for Ms Hawkins it was just a start.

"Our organisation was established as a post-Roe organisation," she told the BBC, referring to the 1973 Supreme Court decision overturned in June, which had guaranteed women's right to abortion nationwide.

The court's reversal has returned the decision over abortion to individual US states, paving the way for Ms Hawkins' ultimate goal.

"We want to see the states across America move to make abortion unavailable and unthinkable," she said.

Ms Hawkins and her allies already have a new target in their sights: abortion pills.

In the days since Roe was repealed, demand for the medication has exploded, setting the stage for the abortion war's new front.

Doses of Mifepristone, the abortion pill, and Misoprostol, which is taken the day after to cause cramping and bleeding to empty the uterus, are pictured at Dr. Franz Theards Womens Reproductive Clinic in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on May 7, 2022
Doses of Mifepristone, the abortion pill, and Misoprostol, which is taken the day after to cause cramping and bleeding to empty the uterus, are pictured at Dr. Franz Theards Womens Reproductive Clinic in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on May 7, 2022

The two-pill regimen was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000, for use up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Medication-induced abortions are now the most common method of ending pregnancies in the US.

The first drug, mifepristone, ends a pregnancy and the second, misoprostol, empties the uterus. Mifepristone is also used to treat women who have suffered miscarriages and Cushing syndrome, a hormone-related condition. Misoprostol has been available by prescription for decades as a treatment for stomach ulcers and to manage postpartum haemorrhaging.

Less expensive and less invasive than the surgical option, medication abortion, as it is known, has long been championed by pro-choice groups.

Throughout two decades of use, the FDA, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists (ACOG) and other mainstream medical organisations have maintained that both mifepristone and misoprostol are safe for use. US studies say medication abortion is about 95% effective in ending pregnancy and requires further medical follow-up less than 1% of the time.

But increasingly, anti-abortion campaigners have promoted claims that abortion medication - cast as "chemical abortion" - is ineffective and dangerous.

"These drugs have caused injury, infertility, death," Ms Hawkins said. "Every single abortion ends one life, but chemical abortion is going to start ending two lives and they [pro-choice campaigners] are going to be responsible for it."

The FDA has reported a total of 26 deaths associated with mifepristone since it was approved - a rate of about 0.65 deaths per 100,000 medication abortions. For comparison, the death rate associated with aspirin is about 15.3 deaths per 100,000 aspirin users.

When mifepristone was first approved by the FDA, it was placed in a programme for risky drugs because most of the safety data came from outside the US. And for years, mifepristone remained among the most heavily regulated drugs in the country, despite growing evidence demonstrating the drug was safe.

In April 2021, the FDA announced it would lift the in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic. In December, the FDA permanently lifted that requirement, allowing the medication to be sent by mail. A spokeswoman at the time said the agency had conducted a "comprehensive review" of published safety data before making the change.

The decision, lauded by pro-choice activists and mainstream medical organisations, expanded access to those unable to travel to a clinic, often people of colour, low-income individuals and those in rural areas.

Anti-abortion activists participate in a &quot;#BanChemicalAbortions&quot; protest outside of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC
Anti-abortion activists participate in a "#BanChemicalAbortions" protest outside of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC

Even before the Supreme Court Roe reversal, anti-abortion groups targeted abortion pills with force. In the first five months of 2022, lawmakers proposed 117 restrictions across 22 states specifically on medication abortion, including outright bans.

"Abortion opponents are keenly aware that a pregnant person could access medication through an online provider," said Elizabeth Nash, a policy analyst with the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group. "They've seen this method grow, and be used more and more and so they're saying: 'OK, we need to limit access'".

Without federal abortion protection, more restrictions will follow.

In recent days, abortion - including medication abortion - has been prohibited in at least 10 states, sometimes with exceptions for rape or incest. Nearly a dozen states are expected to follow. Some anti-abortion advocates have targeted the pills specifically, barring the use of telemedicine or the delivery of medication by mail.

"Our hands have been untied," said Carol Tobias, president of anti-abortion group National Right to Life, to the BBC. "Now we really get a chance to defend these babies."

But as bans have rolled in and abortion clinics have shuttered, demand for abortion pills has surged.

In the hours after the Supreme Court's decision, patient numbers doubled at telemedicine abortion clinic Hey Jane over the month before, while its website traffic grew tenfold. The organisation is now seeing four times as many patients than this time last year.

Plan C, an abortion pill advocacy group, had 311,000 visitors on its website in the single weekend after Roe was repealed, founder Amy Merrill told the BBC - well above its previous monthly average of 50,000.

"It was like a dam had broken," she said.

Indeed, pro-choice advocates say abortion medication will be a lifeline to women in states where the procedure is prohibited.

Abortion pills must be prescribed by providers where the procedure is legal, to a patient in that state. But pro-choice groups have already developed workarounds for states where it is banned.

Some are sending fleets of mobile clinics to the borders of abortion-restricted states. Others are developing plans for mailing pills to women in states with abortion bans anyway. One of these groups, Shout Your Abortion, sold out a line of T-shirts that say: "I will aid and abet an abortion."

"We believe abortion pills by mail will continue to be a reality in all 50 states, no matter what bans exist," said Ms Merrill.

Most anti-abortion activists have long said they want to see abortion providers punished, but not the mothers themselves.

"We would certainly go after abortion providers," said National Right to Life's Carol Tobias. "I would want to know who provided the pills."

But if a person receives abortion medication from outside her state - or the country - who is there to punish?

Democratic-led states have already started to help. California, New York and Connecticut have moved to shield doctors from penalties from other states for helping women in restrictive states obtain an abortion. And one major abortion pill provider - Aid Access - is based in Europe, falling outside the jurisdiction of law enforcement within the US.

Abortion rights activists protest outside the Colorado State Capital after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade by the US Supreme Court, Denver, Colorado on June 24, 2022
Abortion rights activists protest outside the Colorado State Capital after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade by the US Supreme Court, Denver, Colorado on June 24, 2022

Still, pro-choice advocates warned that anti-abortion campaigners will enforce their bans broadly.

"They talk about criminalising anybody who, quote unquote 'aids and abets' somebody seeking abortion care," said Dina Montemarano, research director at NARAL Pro-Choice America. "Is that the Uber driver who drives them to the airport to seek an abortion out of state? Is that their friend who helps them pay for that flight?"

​​"They have been dodging this question," she said.

State bans on abortion pills may also face legal hurdles. On Friday, President Joe Biden issued an executive order, directing his health secretary to "protect access to medication abortion". And last month, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said states could not ban the FDA-approved medication "based on disagreement with the FDA's expert judgement about its safety and efficacy".

Ms Hawkins called the FDA and Biden administration's support of mifepristone "absolutely hypocritical", repeating her claims that abortion pills were dangerous.

"This is what the abortion industry is trying to do, this is their post-Roe plan," she said.

GenBioPro Inc, a company that sells mifepristone, has already challenged Mississippi's restriction on the medication, saying they are "pre-empted" by the FDA - meaning federal law overrides state bans.

"This is not the end," Ms Merrill said. "If I have hope, it's that this is a situation in flux."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month. “Our infor

  • Federal judge blocks Arizona's 'personhood' abortion law

    A federal judge in Phoenix on Monday blocked a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes. U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes said in his written ruling that the groups that sued to block the law are right — it is “anyone's guess,” as the state acknowledged, what criminal laws abortion providers may be breaking if they perform otherwise-legal abortions. “And that is the problem,” Rayes wrote.

  • Rogers customers grow increasingly frustrated on 3rd day without cell, internet service

    After waiting hours on hold to speak with a Rogers representative, Rosanna Minicucci was still no closer to finding out when her landline, internet and TV service might be restored. "I stayed five hours on hold, on the line. People are obviously calling — there are obviously a lot of people out there still with no service," Minicucci, who lives in Vaughan, north of Toronto, said. Her service was restored on Sunday night — more than 60 hours after it went out — but it remained glitchy, she said M

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with