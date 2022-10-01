After Roe v. Wade, abortion bans from the 1800s became legal matters in these states

Bill Keveney, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A 158-year-old abortion ban became a present-day fact of life in Arizona last week when a state judge ruled it could be enforced in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning constitutional protection of abortion rights in June.

In other states, long-dormant, sometimes century-old abortion restrictions passed by all-male legislatures during a time of limited scientific knowledge are also shaping abortion policy.  

Some of those laws, which generally call for imprisonment for providers and don't allow for abortion even in the first weeks of pregnancy, have influenced the availability of abortion. Some are now in litigation. Others have been superseded by more recent bans.

The bans were invalidated by the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision but weren't repealed and remained on the books in nine states when the court rescinded Roe. Their mere existence has influenced policy and health care access in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The ramifications of the old laws are "huge, enormous," said Jenny Higgins, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor and director of the school's Collaborative for Reproductive Equity (CORE).

In Wisconsin, "health care systems are putting their services on ice because they can’t risk having their providers or patients commit felonies," Higgins told USA TODAY. "It’s amazing that these laws that are this old are suddenly coming back to have an effect."

Here are some of the decades-old abortion laws shaping the debate on reproductive health care access.

Anti-abortion rally in Austin, Texas, on May 14, 2022.
Anti-abortion rally in Austin, Texas, on May 14, 2022.

Old law prevails: Arizona's 1864 law banning nearly all abortions is in effect, judge rules

Historic decision: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, eliminating constitutional right to abortion

Seeking constitutional protection: Michigan Supreme Court: Abortion amendment must appear on ballot

What is the abortion law in Arizona?

At the request of Arizona's Republican attorney general, a judge ruled Sept. 23 that the state could enforce an abortion ban passed by the territorial legislature in 1864 and recodified in 1901, years before Arizona became a state in 1912. Abortion providers canceled appointments after the decision.

A separate ban at 15 weeks of pregnancy, signed into law this year, was to take effect the next day, but state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the stricter decades-old law, which allows no time frame to attain an abortion early in a pregnancy, should take precedence.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich went to court to have a 19th century abortion ban take effect in the state. A judge ruled that law could be enforced on Sept. 23, a day before a less stringent ban was to take effect.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich went to court to have a 19th century abortion ban take effect in the state. A judge ruled that law could be enforced on Sept. 23, a day before a less stringent ban was to take effect.

"The attorney general is arguing that the old ban trumps everything … but I think there are a lot of people who believe that that doesn't reflect the legislative consensus that there are exemptions built into the laws at this point," said Barbara Atwood, law professor emerita at the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law.

Planned Parenthood has since filed a request for the judge to stay her order regarding the pre-Roe ban and the overall decision could be appealed.

The 1800s law calls for two to five years in prison for anyone providing an abortion. As with some of the other older bans, the only exception is the life of the pregnant woman. 

Advance planning: Abortion 'trigger' bans to take effect in multiple states this week. What do they change?

How is an 1849 ban affecting abortion access in Wisconsin?

The legal status of Wisconsin's 1849 ban remains murky since a judge hasn't yet ruled on the Democratic state attorney general's effort to stop its enforcement. What is clear is that elective abortions stopped in the state after the Supreme Court decision left providers uncertain about whether the 173-year-old law was in effect.

"Even though the actual enforceability of the ban is unclear, the reality of abortion care here is that it is unavailable," the University of Wisconsin's Higgins said. "That to me is the most important thing, what actually is happening on the ground."

Beyond the direct effect on abortion access, the uncertainty caused by the ban is keeping abortion front and center in one of the swing states that will help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

"Abortion as an issue is looming large in campaign ads, especially in the governor's race, but also in the U.S. Senate race," Higgins said.

What is the old ban's status in Michigan?

In September, a state judge issued a permanent injunction to keep Michigan's 1931 ban from taking effect, stopping efforts by some county prosecutors to enforce a law that criminalizes all abortions except in life-saving situations.

Both Michigan's Democratic governor and attorney general oppose the 91-year-old law, which has lain dormant since the 1973 Roe ruling.

The judge's ruling still can be appealed.

June 24, 2022: Abortion rights demonstrators march through the streets to protest the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case in Detroit. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion.
June 24, 2022: Abortion rights demonstrators march through the streets to protest the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case in Detroit. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion.

In an effort to pre-empt enforcement of the 1931 law and other potential bans, abortion rights advocates are pushing for voters to back a state constitutional amendment protecting reproductive freedom, including abortion, that will be on the fall ballot. Advocates had gained enough signatures to qualify the referendum but needed a court to overturn a move by Republican state canvassers to disqualify the ballot question.

Which law banned abortion in West Virginia?

After Roe was overturned in June, it wasn't clear whether an 1870 West Virginia abortion ban would take effect. Abortion care stopped temporarily, but it started again after a judge issued a temporary injunction against the ban on July 18.

With the ban's ultimate fate uncertain, Republican Gov. Jim Justice, asked the state Legislature to "clarify and modernize" the century-old law in a special session in late July.

The House and Senate failed to come to an agreement then, but they returned this month to pass a stringent ban, which has exceptions for medical emergencies and, for limited time frames, rape and incest (eight weeks of pregnancy for adults, 14 for minors, with victims required to report the assault at least 48 hours before the procedure.) Justice signed the bill into law Sept. 16.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion laws from 1800s became legal issue after Supreme Court ruling

Latest Stories

  • Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time

    UTICA, Mich. (AP) — At a wine bar in suburban Detroit, about a dozen women strategized about how to preserve the right to abortion in their state. This was not a typical political event; there were no microphones, no literature to hand out and few who would consider themselves activists. Among them was a mother of four whose only previous political experience was pushing for later school start times, a busy medical student and a retired teacher who, at 75, has never felt comfortable knocking on

  • Bond Producer Recalls ‘Distressing’ Meeting with Amy Winehouse for ‘Quantum of Solace’ Theme

    "She was not at her best and my heart really went out to her," Barbara Broccoli said of a meeting with the Grammy winner three years before her death.

  • Arizona judge won’t suspend ruling that halted all abortions

    An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion right groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson means the state's abortion providers will not be able to restart procedures. Attorneys with his office told the judge that, since the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 decision said women do not have a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, there was no legal reason to block the old law.

  • Mariners make playoffs for 1st time in 21 years, ending oldest postseason drought in major North American sports

    What a year for the Mariners.

  • Russia: what the history of WWII conscription shows us about who gets sent to the front lines

    Vladimir Putin may have swerved away from a full conscription policy because of what we know about how if affects political support.

  • Coastal South Carolina Sees Severe Storm Surge From Hurricane Ian

    Hurricane Ian made its second landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon, September 30, having caused devastation in Florida over the previous two days. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said maximum sustained winds of 85 mph were recorded.Elizabeth Lowery posted these videos she said were taken in the Cherry Grove Beach neighborhood of North Myrtle Beach. Credit: Elizabeth Lowery via Storyful

  • Liz did it, Charles did it, lots of celebs have done it: Why don’t we care about the awfulness of adultery any more?

    LOVE & SEX: Cheating will always be a gut-wrenchingly awful thing to do. Yet we seem more relaxed than ever when the great and good have done it. Oliver Keens asks: has our morality changed or are we just too deferential, confused or downright hypocritical to discuss it any more?

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs