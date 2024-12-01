🚨 Rodrygo returns! Real Madrid name their starting XI for Getafe clash

Real Madrid take on Getafe on Sunday, hoping to take advantage of Barcelona's shock defeat to Las Palmas.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to put the memory of a midweek defeat to Liverpool to bed with a domestic win on home soil.

Here's his starting XI.

Can Los Blancos take all three points?

