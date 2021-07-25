Rodrock’s Stonebridge is a new-home haven for growing families

When Scott and Erin Randolph were looking for their first home together, their realtor recommended the couple take a look at a new home available in Stonebridge Meadows.

“We immediately fell in love with it,” Scott recalls. “It was still a pretty new development at the time—this was 2010—but we could already tell it was going to be a great community. We also felt like we got a ton of value in the new construction versus existing homes we had looked at.”

In fact, the Randolph family’s love for the Stonebridge community recently became a family affair, with Scott’s parents moving in next door!

“They saw some of the new houses going up and were interested in them, and when the lot next door became available, it all just sort of fell into place,” Scott says. The scenario is an ideal one for the family, with unlimited grandparent-grandchildren time.

Now having called the Stonebridge Meadows home for 11 years, the Randolph family can’t imagine calling any other place home.

“The location is ideal,” Scott says. “We’re basically next door to the kids’ school, and my wife even moved from teaching in Louisburg to the Spring Hill district. The amenities we share with all the Stonebridge communities are second to none in this area. Overall, it’s just about perfect: friendly neighbors, nice homes, a well-maintained community. I think it says a lot that after a decade living in Stonebridge, when we realized we needed more room for our kids, we didn’t look outside this community. When our lot became available, we pounced on it and built a bigger home!”

Alongside Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Park, and Stonebridge Pointe, Stonebridge Meadows helps comprise the master plan Stonebridge community. Located between Ridgeview and Black Bob along 167th Street in Olathe, the neighborhood is filled with fantastic amenities, friendly families, incredible schools, and is adored by devoted residents.

And each of these communities offers an incredible array of model homes—open to tour 7 days a week—that are fully furnished and immaculately designed. Whether buyers are looking for a ranch, 1.5-story, reverse, or 2-story abode, these models deliver!

Excitingly, new phases are being rolled out in Stonebridge Pointe, Stonebridge Park, and Stonebridge Trails, so there’s plenty of opportunity to build a dream home. The Trails’ final phase will include 52 homesites, while the Park’s final phase will offer 25 new home opportunities. The second phase of Stonebridge Pointe will consist of 29 homesites. The unveiling of all these phases are slated for September.

An expansive trail system links the greater Stonebridge community, offering residents an easy way to make use of the neighborhood’s impressive four pools and two clubhouses, one with workout facilities. In fact, the neighborhood boasts a junior Olympic-size pool and water slide; zero-entry pools and changing cabanas; pergola-covered grills and picnic areas; hard-surface sport court; and several well-equipped playgrounds.

If all these amenities don’t keep families busy enough, the community is home to a vibrant Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly get-togethers that not only forge friendships but favorite family memories. From pool parties to horse-drawn carriage rides, each season offers a new delight for kids of all ages.

Also accessible from these trails is Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has repeatedly won the Governor’s Achievement Award and named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School. The new Woodland Spring Middle School opened in 2019. This means residents are offered an award-winning, full Kindergarten through 8th-grade education within the community!

From start to finish, Stonebridge was designed for families. From quiet cul-de-sacs to playgrounds and pools, to family-friendly gatherings and sports courts, this community lets families build a lifetime of memories within its attractive iron fencing. Come discover just what makes Stonebridge a community that families choose time and time again!

For more information, visit Rodrock.com