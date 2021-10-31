Rodrock offers all treats and no tricks with Sundance Ridge’s fine homes, amenities

While it may be All Hallows’ Eve, there’s nothing scary about the exceptional offerings Rodrock bestows in Sundance Ridge, which is perfectly situated east of Mission Road on 175th Street.

The community encompasses in excess of 500 acres and is comprised of three neighborhoods—Big Sky, Red Fox Run, and Archers Landing—which are carved out of truly breathtaking terrain, marked by rolling acreage, winding creeks, and mature trees. Yet Sundance Ridge is minutes from shopping, entertainment, and restaurants, and, importantly, is in the Blue Valley School District. In fact, a future Blue Valley elementary school has been approved for the neighborhood and is in the planning stages. Finding new homes within this highly coveted school district is a true treat!

“Sundance Ridge is bustling and alive this fall,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “The amenities, clubhouse and pool, new build jobs, and increased inventory of speculative homes have bestowed a whirlwind of activity in the neighborhood.”

The highly anticipated first phase of Sundance Ridge’s multi-million-dollar amenities center, dubbed ‘The Village,’ is well underway. “Crews are feverishly working to complete the foundation and framing of the clubhouse prior to the winter chill,” Bruce says. “The first phase of the amenities package will include a spacious, welcoming clubhouse and the first of two swimming pools. The additional amenities will be phased in over time and include a state-of-the-art indoor gymnasium, pickle ball courts, bocce ball court, playground, and community garden. And excitingly, the first nature trail has been completed and serves as a wonderful way to connect all three neighborhoods within the larger community.”

Still, the amenities aren’t the only source of anticipation within Sundance Ridge. In response to the current housing shortage, numerous housing options are prepped to roll out in the spring of 2022.

“Sundance Ridge will be offering up to 50 speculative homesites at various stages of construction over the next several months,” Bruce adds. “Homes currently available for occupancy within the next 60 to 90 days include the Belmont, a reverse, 1.5 story by Pyramid Homes. Boasting more than 3,500 square feet of finished living space on a daylight homesite, the Belmont stuns with the soft contemporary flair sought after in today’s market.”

Pyramid Homes will also be offering their 1.5-story Avalon, featuring a spacious loft area and separate upper-level gaming room. The Avalon is estimated for completion in the next 90 days.

L&G Homes has its award-winning, reverse, 1.5-story Breckenridge currently being framed. Adding to the list of quick-close opportunities is Hilmann Home Building’s Parkridge, a reverse, 1.5-story home on a picturesque wooded, walkout homesite. Boasting more than 3,450 square feet of finished living space, the Parkridge also offers the popular zero-entry option.

Big Sky at Sundance Ridge is excited to welcome Rodrock Homes and its award-winning Cheyenne 1.5-story design to the fold. The Cheyenne offers future homeowners the opportunity to design the décor around their individual taste.

Unveiling its newest reverse, 1.5-story design, Rodrock Homes will also introduce the Santa Fe Reverse to the market. Situated on a spectacular wooded, walkout homesite, it offers more than 4,200 square feet of luxurious living space. Not far behind the construction schedule of the Cheyenne, the Santa Fe awaits its new owner’s designer touches.

Archers Landing also offers ample surprises in the form of newer floor plans! Rodrock Homes will introduce its 2-story Durham and Irving homes, as well as the 1.5-story El Dorado II and Kingston plans. The award-winning Jameson by James Engle Custom Homes will be constructed on a scenic walkout, wooded homesite, while Comerio Homes brings its 1.5-story Varese, Verona II and Siena Reverse plans. BC Residential has announced the inclusion of its reverse 1.5 story plans, the Kalista and Everest II.

Homesite options include all of today’s most popular layouts, high-end features, and a variety of fresh styles, priced from the mid $500,000’s to over $1,000,000. With three separate neighborhoods, there’s a price point and design style option for everyone.

Coupled with quiet, safe cul-de-sacs and a true community feel, Sundance Ridge is a haven for families. Another important difference is Rodrock’s unique Moms’ Council, which plans family-friendly holiday events, including spring egg hunts, July 4th bike-a-thons, and…pumpkin-carving contests! Visit Sundance Ridge to find the sweetest slice of life.

Sundance Ridge

Location: 175th Street and Kenneth Road

Prices: Homes from $550,000 to $1 million plus; home sites $88,950 and up

Contact: Bruce Stout, Bob Sloan, or Nikki McCray, Rodrock & Associates Realtors, 913-991-8095, SundanceRidge@rodrock.com

Office Hours: Monday through Saturday 10-5, Sunday 12-5

Web: Rodrock.com