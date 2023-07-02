Rodrock offers big savings on gorgeous new homes throughout Johnson County.

If you’re in the market to purchase a new home, prepare to be inspired by Rodrock Homes’ current savings program with reduced prices on exceptional homes. Ranging from the upper $500s to the low $800s, these signature Rodrock homes in seven premier communities, ideally located in Johnson County, boast stylish floor plans and elevated design trends reflecting modern lifestyles.

“We are excited to pass these considerable savings along to homebuyers eager to find move-in ready new homes in the area’s best school districts,” said Rodrock President and CEO Brian Rodrock. “The homes represent diverse floor plans for every stage of life, in communities with top-of-the-line amenities.”

“In today’s competitive real estate market, it’s remarkable to offer such varied choices with deep cost savings in one of Kansas City’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” said Arbor Woods/Forest View Community Manager and real estate agent Debi Donner. “Discerning buyers appreciate Rodrock’s well-planned communities and dedication to building homes defined by quality, value and integrity.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The ultimate opportunity to purchase stunning new homes in rock-solid Rodrock communities, close to acclaimed schools. As Johnson County’s leading homebuilder, Rodrock has created dynamic communities for generations. Families with specific new home prerequisites like quality schools and proximity to shopping and dining find just what they need with Rodrock – making this unique cost-savings offer even more appealing.

Distinctive homes for distinctive tastes, in prime locations.

Arbor Lake: Lenexa/Olathe School District. The Kingston is a striking story-and-a-half, four-bedroom floor plan featuring a beautiful Great Room with a see-thru stone fireplace to a covered patio, a gourmet kitchen with a convenient walk-in pantry, and a main level, well-appointed owners’ suite priced at $775,000 ($9,000 savings).

Arbor Woods: Olathe/Olathe School District. Reverse-style living takes on fresh energy with The Aster, a four-bedroom 1.5-story home that flips the idea of a traditional floor plan to accommodate seamless, modern living. The main-level primary suite allows for savvy, practical use of square footage throughout the home that goes beyond the expected price of $574,950 ($101,000 savings).

The Larkspur reverse-style floor plan leverages the opportunity for main-level living and is perfect for homeowners wanting to lean into an easy, flowing lifestyle. Guided by the notion of convenience infused with style, this home strikes the right tone upon entering the foyer. A spacious great room with a beautiful fireplace and mantel opens onto a chef-inspired kitchen showcasing quartz countertops and a generous island for casual meals and conversations. With a welcoming eat-in dining area situated nearby, this home is priced at $590,000 ($121,000 savings).

Finally, The Weston priced at $575,000 ($27,000 savings) is a four-bedroom, two-story floor plan yielding big dividends for seamless family living. The main level features a half-bath, formal dining room, Great Room with stone front fireplace and stained Mantel. The spacious kitchen has custom cabinets offering an abundance of storage, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The breakfast room leads out to the covered patio.

Story continues

Forest View: Olathe/Olathe School District. The New Haven in Forest View — Estates is a 1.5-story, five-bedroom, open-concept living floor plan with a home main level flex room, cozy hearth room, and a kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar priced at $825,000 ($45,000 savings). Also available are The Durham at $640,000 ($24,000 savings) and The Irving at $740,000 ($42,000 savings).

Riverstone: Overland Park/Blue Valley School District. A lovely community with a quiet, country-like atmosphere nestled in the Blue Valley School District and minutes away from city amenities, Riverstone features the two-story Irving. Designed for family living with a main-level Great Room, well-equipped kitchen, and a front office perfect for working from home, the home is now listed at $700,000, representing $23,000 in savings.

Stonebridge Park: Olathe/Spring Hill School District. A not-to-be missed beauty is The New Haven – Stonebridge Park. The 1.5-story, five-bedroom, open-concept living floor plan has a main level flex room, cozy hearth room, and a kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, this home is priced at $775,000 ($34,000 savings).

Sundance Ridge: Overland Park/Blue Valley School District. Spectacular master-planned community Sundance Ridge, which boasts world-class amenities like a resort-style pool with slide and waterfalls and a spacious, state-of-the-art clubhouse and workout center, features two homes with significant savings. First, the Aspen II offers centralized living and dining spaces, surrounded by an open kitchen, covered porch, laundry facilities and mudroom. The four-bedroom reverse-style home is available at $775,000 ($8,000 savings).

An impressive two-story, four-bedroom home suited for contemporary families with demanding lifestyles, The Longmont’s main level has a den/study and formal dining room off the dramatic foyer; a handsome Great Room accented by built-in bookshelves and a stone fireplace; a chef’s kitchen anchored by an oversized island to accommodate dining and homework and a walk-in pantry and adjacent breakfast area. This home is priced at $825,000 ($54,000 savings).

Terrybrook Farms: Overland Park/Blue Valley School District. The Sonoma at $730,000 ($20,000 savings), a former model home in the Terrybrook Farms Stone Creek neighborhood, is a reverse 1.5-story floor plan offering dedicated rooms on both floors for hosting and lounging in style, a main level primary suite and a centrally located living room accentuated by a boxed ceiling, fireplace and large windows.

At the end of the day, call it home. These specially priced new homes are selling fast – don’t delay, take advantage of the cost savings. Visit Rodrock communities today from noon- 5 p.m. and Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Terrybrook Farms is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Onsite community managers are available to answer questions. Homes with price drops can also be viewed 24/7 from the comfort of your home at rodrockhomes.com/pricedrop.

Rodrock Homes

For a complete listing of Rodrock Homes floor plans, available inventory and where we build, visit: rodrockhomes.com

Contact: 913-851-0347

Pricing: Prices range from mid $500 to more than $2 million for a custom-built home.

Check out these Rodrock Homes communities offering big savings!

rodrockhomes.com/pricedrop

Lenexa/Olathe School District

Arbor Lake: Prairie Star Parkway & Shady Bend

Olathe/Olathe School District

Arbor Woods: Canyon & 125th Terr

Forest View: 119th & Clare

Olathe/Spring Hill School District

Stonebridge Park: 167th & Hall Rd

Overland Park/Blue Valley School District

Riverstone: 183rd & Caenen

Sundance Ridge - Red Fox Run: 175th & Verona

Terrybrook Farms - A Julian-Rodrock Homes Community - Stone Creek Neighborhood: 171st & Nieman Rd