Rodriguez scores 2 goals, Dynamo beat Whitecaps 3-2

HOUSTON — Memo Rodriguez scored twice, including the winner in the 73rd minute, and the Houston Dynamo remained unbeaten with a 3-2 win over the winless Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

"As a team if we want to get results on the road and grow, we can't give up the type of goals we gave because then you're always chasing," Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos said.

Mauro Manotas sent a perfectly weighted ball forward that Alberth Elis ran behind and crossed to Rodriguez, who finished into the centre of the goal to cap the scoring.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Dynamo (2-0-1) with a tap-in off Elis' cross in the 15th minute.

Fredy Montero tied it at 1 for the Whitecaps (0-3-0) with a penalty kick in the 35th minute. Adam Lundkvist conceded the penalty, taking down Montero in the area.

Elis put the Dynamo back on top at 2-1, converting a penalty in the 42nd minute after video review confirmed Derek Cornelius fouled Elis on a drive into the area.

Lass Bangoura pulled Vancouver even at 2-all in the 54th, intercepting a pass near midfield and taking it by himself into the 18-yard box for a right-footed finish.

"I think we deserved at least a point," Whitecaps defender Scott Sutter said. "I think we got hard done by by the penalty call, unfortunately. It's just the way it is at the moment."

The Whitecaps return to action March 30 against the visiting Seattle Sounders.

The Associated Press