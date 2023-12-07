Rodrigues has 2 goals, 2 assists as Panthers beat Stars 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Rodrigues tied a career-best with four points, Aleksander Barkov scored a goal off a crazy rebound to break a third-period tie and the Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Rodrigues had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida. Niko Mikkola had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots for the Panthers, who snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Mason Marchment and Evgenii Dadonov scored in a span of 3:36 early in the third period against their former team, pulling the Stars into a 3-3 tie. Radek Faksa and Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger stopped 26 shots.

LIGHTNING 3, PENGUINS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots, NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Tampa Bay beat Pittsburgh.

Anthony Cirelli and Tanner Jeannot also scored for the Lightning, who have won four in a row after a four-game skid. Kucherov extended his point streak to 11 games, and has 44. points in 26 games.

In his sixth game since recovering from back surgery that delayed his season debut, Vasilevskiy lost his bid for a second straight shutout when Jake Guentzel scored with 53 seconds left in the third.

Tristan Jarry had 25 saves for the Penguins, who have lost eight of 11 (3-5-3). Pittsburgh went 0 for 4 on the power play to fall to 0 for 33 over the last 12 games.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored his 200th career goal and Jack Eichel added a goal and an assist, leading Vegas past St. Louis.

Zach Whitecloud, Keegan Kolesar, Michael Amadio and William Karlsson also scored for Vegas, and Logan Thompson had 26 saves.

Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours and Kevin Hayes had goals for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington had a season-high 43 saves.

