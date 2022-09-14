Rodrigo Santoro Joins Sarah Michelle Gellar in Paramount+ Series Wolf Pack

Because no supernatural teen drama would be complete without at least one hot parent, enter Rodrigo Santoro.

The former Lost star has joined the cast of Paramount+’s Wolf Pack, playing park ranger Garrett Briggs, the adoptive father of twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray).

Per his official description, Garrett is a “man of strong values, “someone with dark secrets and deep suspicions — especially towards anyone questioning the relationship with his children who were found in the wildfire years earlier.”

As revealed during Wolf Pack’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Sarah Michelle Gellar is also joining the cast as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, described as “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

Wolf Pack also stars Armani Jackson (Chad) and Bella Shepard (The Wilds) as teenagers Everett and Blake.

Based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy [named Everett] and girl [named Blake] whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others [named Luna and Harlan] who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

Teen Wolf boss Jeff Davis is writing and executive-producing Wolf Pack, which is expected to premiere later this year.

Variety first reported Santoro’s casting. Your thoughts on the show’s newest addition? Drop ’em in a comment below.

