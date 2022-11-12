Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham refuse to be beaten in thrilling comeback over Leeds

Matt Law
·5 min read
Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham refuse to be beaten in thrilling comeback over Leeds
Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham refuse to be beaten in thrilling comeback over Leeds

Rodrigo Bentancur inspired an incredible Tottenham Hotspur fightback to clinch a vital victory over Leeds United.

Tottenham fell behind three times in a chaotic game, but came back to win thanks to two late goals from Bentancur that prompted wild celebrations.

Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo, twice, put Leeds ahead, but Spurs refused to surrender and hit back on each occasion through Harry Kane, Ben Davies and Bentancur, before Bentancur netted the dramatic winner.

Tyler Adams was sent-off for a second bookable offence for Leeds and both sides were upset by goals that were awarded against them.

There was good news for England manager Gareth Southgate as Harry Kane and Eric Dier came through the game unscathed ahead of the World Cup, although Dier endured a difficult first 45 minutes.

It took Tottenham just 10 minutes to fall behind for the eighth successive game thanks to a fourth goal in four games from Summerville.

Summerville finished brilliantly after being played in by Brenden Aaronson, but Dier could have done more to make it difficult for the small forward.

Crysencio Summerville scores the opening goal at Tottenham - Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham refuse to be beaten in thrilling comeback over Leeds - GETTY IMAGES/James Williamson
Crysencio Summerville scores the opening goal at Tottenham - Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham refuse to be beaten in thrilling comeback over Leeds - GETTY IMAGES/James Williamson

Aaronson’s pass was played between Royal and Dier, who could not put him off his shot or make what would have been a vital challenge.

At least Tottenham have been used to trying to come back from behind and they responded by pinning the visitors back.

Royal had a shot saved by Illan Meslier, but posted his own contender for miss of the season in the 18th minute.

Ben Davies played an excellent one-two with Richarlison to get free on the left and put the ball on a plate for Royal, but the Brazilian blazed his effort miles over the crossbar with the goal gaping.

Hugo Lloris had to be alert to stop Summerville scoring from another Aaronson pass, before Kane netted a controversial equaliser.

Clement Lenglet jumped into Meslier at a corner. The goalkeeper still managed to punch the ball clear, but it fell to Kane, who took a touch before scoring on the turn.

Leeds appealed furiously that the goal should have been ruled out, but a VAR check allowed it to stand much to the annoyance of Jesse Marsch, who lost his head on the touchline for a good couple of minutes.

Harry Kane scores Tottenham's first equaliser - Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham refuse to be beaten in thrilling comeback over Leeds - PA
Harry Kane scores Tottenham's first equaliser - Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham refuse to be beaten in thrilling comeback over Leeds - PA

Lloris was out quickly to stop Summerville regaining Leeds’ advantage, but the visitors took advantage of some more terrible Tottenham defending to go in at the break ahead.

Just two minutes before half-time, Tottenham failed to properly clear a corner, Liam Cooper nodded the ball back towards the penalty area, Rasmus Kristensen helped it on and Rodrigo, played onside by Dier, volleyed a brilliant shot into the net.

The Tottenham Hotspur stadium quickly emptied for half-time, but those who did stay in their seats booed off Conte’s team as they headed for the tunnel.

Dier’s day could have got even worse three minutes after the restart, as Marc Roca caught him up by the knee with a terrible late challenge. Roca was fortunate to escape with a booking and Dier was perhaps even more lucky to avoid a World Cup-ending injury.

Tottenham levelled again in the 51st minute, this time through Davies who had been the home side’s best player up until that point. Dejan Kulusevski crossed for Kane, whose shot hit Kristensen. Meslier looked well placed to keep out the follow up from Davies, but the ball squirmed under his body and into the net.

Conte responded by making a double substitution and the withdrawal of Royal, with Matt Doherty taking his place, prompted loud cheers from sections of the Spurs crowd.

Kulusevski shot wide after being played through by a wonderful pass from Richarlison, but the Brazilian was remonstrating from the substitutes bench when Leeds went ahead for a third time after he had been replaced by Yves Bissouma.

Richarlison and Tottenham were convinced play should have been stopped for a foul on Bentancur before the ball was worked forwards to Rodrigo, who beat Lloris with a brilliant low drive from the left angle of the area.

Managing director of football Fabio Paratici was so incensed that he made his way down from the seats behind the substitutes to argue with the fourth official, but it was not long before he and Tottenham were celebrating wildly.

Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur scores their side's third goal - Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham refuse to be beaten in thrilling comeback over Leeds - PA/John Walton
Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur scores their side's third goal - Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham refuse to be beaten in thrilling comeback over Leeds - PA/John Walton

Just four minutes after falling behind for a third time, Tottehmam levelled again with Bentancur’s shot that beat Meslier via a deflection off Leeds substitute Luke Ayling.

And in the 84th minute, Spurs completed a remarkable turnaround to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Kane played in Kulusevski down the right and he kept his cool to pick out Bentancur, who slotted the ball into the net.

There was still time for Adams to get sent off after earning a second yellow card for a foul on Yves Bissouma.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte pumped both of his fists at the final whistle and may well welcome the break for the World Cup with his team pushed to their limit.

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Alouettes putting ‘character on the line’ for East final against Argonauts

    MONTREAL — Flying high after a statement win in the East Division semifinal, the Montreal Alouettes are locked in for their biggest game yet. The Alouettes will head to Toronto for Sunday's East final clash against the Argonauts with a chip on their shoulders after a 28-17 win over Hamilton last week. Two wins away from a Grey Cup ring, the team is fuelled by the fact it was in the depths of the CFL standings early in the season. “Shoot, everybody knows the story of this year,” said quarterback

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League folds its franchise in Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. It was Atlanta’s second loss in five days after falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday — a game it had to have to remain in first place in the division. “Yeah, it’s tough," Fa

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He's had a great year,” New York Mets G

  • Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-yea

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.