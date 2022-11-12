Rodrigo Bentancur and Tottenham refuse to be beaten in thrilling comeback over Leeds

Rodrigo Bentancur inspired an incredible Tottenham Hotspur fightback to clinch a vital victory over Leeds United.

Tottenham fell behind three times in a chaotic game, but came back to win thanks to two late goals from Bentancur that prompted wild celebrations.

Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo, twice, put Leeds ahead, but Spurs refused to surrender and hit back on each occasion through Harry Kane, Ben Davies and Bentancur, before Bentancur netted the dramatic winner.

Tyler Adams was sent-off for a second bookable offence for Leeds and both sides were upset by goals that were awarded against them.

There was good news for England manager Gareth Southgate as Harry Kane and Eric Dier came through the game unscathed ahead of the World Cup, although Dier endured a difficult first 45 minutes.

It took Tottenham just 10 minutes to fall behind for the eighth successive game thanks to a fourth goal in four games from Summerville.

Summerville finished brilliantly after being played in by Brenden Aaronson, but Dier could have done more to make it difficult for the small forward.

Aaronson’s pass was played between Royal and Dier, who could not put him off his shot or make what would have been a vital challenge.

At least Tottenham have been used to trying to come back from behind and they responded by pinning the visitors back.

Royal had a shot saved by Illan Meslier, but posted his own contender for miss of the season in the 18th minute.

Ben Davies played an excellent one-two with Richarlison to get free on the left and put the ball on a plate for Royal, but the Brazilian blazed his effort miles over the crossbar with the goal gaping.

Hugo Lloris had to be alert to stop Summerville scoring from another Aaronson pass, before Kane netted a controversial equaliser.

Clement Lenglet jumped into Meslier at a corner. The goalkeeper still managed to punch the ball clear, but it fell to Kane, who took a touch before scoring on the turn.

Leeds appealed furiously that the goal should have been ruled out, but a VAR check allowed it to stand much to the annoyance of Jesse Marsch, who lost his head on the touchline for a good couple of minutes.

Lloris was out quickly to stop Summerville regaining Leeds’ advantage, but the visitors took advantage of some more terrible Tottenham defending to go in at the break ahead.

Just two minutes before half-time, Tottenham failed to properly clear a corner, Liam Cooper nodded the ball back towards the penalty area, Rasmus Kristensen helped it on and Rodrigo, played onside by Dier, volleyed a brilliant shot into the net.

The Tottenham Hotspur stadium quickly emptied for half-time, but those who did stay in their seats booed off Conte’s team as they headed for the tunnel.

Dier’s day could have got even worse three minutes after the restart, as Marc Roca caught him up by the knee with a terrible late challenge. Roca was fortunate to escape with a booking and Dier was perhaps even more lucky to avoid a World Cup-ending injury.

Tottenham levelled again in the 51st minute, this time through Davies who had been the home side’s best player up until that point. Dejan Kulusevski crossed for Kane, whose shot hit Kristensen. Meslier looked well placed to keep out the follow up from Davies, but the ball squirmed under his body and into the net.

Conte responded by making a double substitution and the withdrawal of Royal, with Matt Doherty taking his place, prompted loud cheers from sections of the Spurs crowd.

Kulusevski shot wide after being played through by a wonderful pass from Richarlison, but the Brazilian was remonstrating from the substitutes bench when Leeds went ahead for a third time after he had been replaced by Yves Bissouma.

Richarlison and Tottenham were convinced play should have been stopped for a foul on Bentancur before the ball was worked forwards to Rodrigo, who beat Lloris with a brilliant low drive from the left angle of the area.

Managing director of football Fabio Paratici was so incensed that he made his way down from the seats behind the substitutes to argue with the fourth official, but it was not long before he and Tottenham were celebrating wildly.

Just four minutes after falling behind for a third time, Tottehmam levelled again with Bentancur’s shot that beat Meslier via a deflection off Leeds substitute Luke Ayling.

And in the 84th minute, Spurs completed a remarkable turnaround to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Kane played in Kulusevski down the right and he kept his cool to pick out Bentancur, who slotted the ball into the net.

There was still time for Adams to get sent off after earning a second yellow card for a foul on Yves Bissouma.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte pumped both of his fists at the final whistle and may well welcome the break for the World Cup with his team pushed to their limit.