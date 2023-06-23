Rodrigo Bentancur hopes to make Tottenham return in ‘two or three months’ after serious knee injury

Rodrigo Bentancur has revealed he hopes to return to action for Tottenham in “two or three months” as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The midfielder ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a defeat to Leicester in February, with no timeline given at the time on his comeback.

In his absence, Antonio Conte and then Cristian Stellini were sacked, before Ryan Mason took charge and was unable to lead Spurs to European qualification for next season.

When Bentancur does return, it will be Ange Postecoglou in the Tottenham dugout, with the Australian announced as the club’s new permanent manager at the start of the month and he has vowed to bring excitement back to the club.

Bentancur will miss the start of the new campaign, but the 25-year-old has confirmed that is knee is doing “very well” as he revealed how much he has enjoyed being able to spend more time with his family while on the sidelines.

“The injury was at a time when I was very well, but the truth is that I do not change what happened for anything,” he told Telemundo, via ESPN.

“I was missing a lot at the family level and everything that I am experiencing with my daughter and my girlfriend in these four months is priceless. That is also why my recovery time has passed so quickly and I am doing so well.

“It’s a long injury, one of the most difficult in football, but the truth is that I’m having such a good time with my family. I train the same every day, I do double shifts two or three times a week.

“I brought the club’s physiotherapist to Uruguay. We continue working and my knee is doing very well. I didn’t set a lap time, but I hope in two or three months to be at least gaining a few minutes again.”