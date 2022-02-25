Rodrigo Bentancur ‘didn’t expect’ whirlwind Tottenham move in January transfer window dash

Rodrigo Bentancur has admitted he “didn’t expect” to join Tottenham over the course of the January transfer window.

The Uruguayan international moved to Spurs during the dying embers of last month’s window, signing a four-and-half-year contract with the club following a move for around £15.8m.

A double deal for both him and former Juve teammate Dejan Kulusevski was pushed through as Fabio Paratici returned to his former club in search of recruits.

While Antonio Conte’s team have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, Bentancur’s impact in the team has largely been positive.

Offering an alternative to the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Harry Winks in midfield, Bentancur was selected from the start for Spurs’ last three League games.

Currently injured after limping off at half-time during Wednesday’s loss away at Burnley, there are fears the 24-year-old could miss up to three weeks of action with an ankle problem.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Bentancur offered some insight into the move.

“I’m doing quite well, but I still have a lot to do,” he said.

“I didn’t expect to move in January, I found out in the national team, and I was very surprised and happy.

“Personal goal? To improve every day, to give my best, and to help my teammates to get this team into the top four, into the Champions League.”