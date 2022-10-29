Rodrigo Bentancur completes stunning Tottenham comeback with late winner - Robin Jones/Getty Images

Now we know what is required for Antonio Conte’s Spurs to produce a compelling, constructive, match-winning performance. They need to go 2-0 down. When Kieffer Moore scored his second for Bournemouth early in the second half, everything that had been said about Conte’s side was being played out on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium. Spurs looked forlorn, bereft, empty of ideas or purpose. On the touchline, the manager himself was kicking the turf disconsolately. Up in the stands the visiting supporters were sullenly groaning at yet another misplaced pass.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, looked excellent, full of vim and cohesion, their fans enjoying themselves by insisting that the interim manager Gary O’Neill give them a wave.

How different things were half an hour later when the substitute Rodrigo Bentancur fired home the winner for Spurs in the second minute of added time. Now it was the Tottenham fans who were ecstatic, belting out the name of their manager at full volume. Not that Conte would have heard it. In a telling moment, he marked the winning goal by turning round and marching down the tunnel, his hands in his pockets.

For his opposite number, this must have been the most frustrating afternoon. Bournemouth were excellent for much of the game, their game plan perfectly undermining their visitors, making the most of their opportunity, then defending their lead with stubborn resolve. How close O’Neill, still not yet certain of his position at the club, came to proving he should be maintained in the job by bettering one of the game’s elite bosses. Moore’s two excellent goals - the first finishing a lovely breakaway, the second a header that came after he had bullied Tottenham’s defenders out of the way with contemptuous ease - suggested this was to be his afternoon. Not least because, until that point, Spurs had really offered nothing.

Indeed, in the first half, everything that has concerned their supporters was being played out on the Vitality pitch. It was one of those games when Harry Kane was their sole creative outlet. Behind him the defence - with Eric Dier consigned to the bench - appeared to have all the resistance of a damp sheet of paper

But then, the complexion of the game suddenly changed. Ryan Sessegnon, with Ivan Perisic waiting to come on, almost certainly for him, took a lovely pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in his stride, then fired past Mark Travers to give a hint of hope for Conte. With Emerson Royal going down injured, Conte moved the left back across and brought on Perisic. It worked. Spurs were finally getting some penetration down the right. They won a corner. Perisic took it, and, as the goalkeeper flapped and missed,Ben Davies headed it home at the back post for the equaliser. Conte’s celebration was muted to say the least. But suddenly Spurs started playing: passing quicker, getting the ball forward, looking so much more coherent. As the ball started flying into the Bournemouth box, Son Heung Min had a shot saved by Travers, Harry Kane went close, O’Neill’s players found themselves on their heels.

Spurs’s determination was demonstrated when the substitute Lucas Moura got into an altercation with a ball boy (who was subsequently removed from the field of play). Spurs finally looking authoritative, poured forward. And, fired up to gain three points rather than settle for one, in added time they won a corner. Son took it, Bentancur got his head to it, but his effort bounced off the back of a Bournemouth defender. The ball fell at his feet and he hammered home the winner. Half an hour earlier it had been the most unlikely result. But that is the mark of a good manager: he can make things happen.