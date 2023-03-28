Rodri slams 'rubbish' Scotland style as Spain slump to Hampden Park defeat

Rodri described Scotland's style of play as "rubbish" after Spain fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat in Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park, accusing Steve Clarke's hosts of time-wasting.

Scott McTominay scored early in both halves as Scotland maintained their perfect start in Group A, dealing Luis de la Fuente his first defeat since he replaced Luis Enrique as Spain boss.

While the result represents Spain's first European Championship qualification defeat since October 2014 (2-1 v Slovakia), it is also the first time La Roja have lost a game by more than a one-goal margin since Euro 2016 (2-0 v Italy).

Spain were visibly frustrated as Scotland produced a resolute defensive performance in Glasgow, with players from both teams involved in a series of altercations as the game went on.

Spain's stand-in captain Rodri was less than impressed with Scotland's display after the game, telling ViaPlay: "It's the way they play, in the end you have to respect it, but for me it's a bit rubbish.

"It's always wasting time, they provoke you, they always fall. This for me is not football. The referee says nothing and it's a bit frustrating because we want to win.

"It's difficult, because they waste time. But they have their weapons, and we will learn for the next time.

"We wanted to go in the duels and the battles. We always fight, but this is not about fighting, it's about wasting time, it's about four or five players falling to the floor, those kinds of situations.

"These teams are always physically strong, but we have to use our weapons. We are good with the ball and have to move the ball quickly. Today we did many good things, but we didn't score."

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson disagreed with Rodri's assessment, believing Spain were guilty of play-acting in the early stages and praising his team-mates for winning the physical battle.

"I think they were going down a little bit easily. We were trying to say that [to the referee]," Robertson said.

"We were always going to try to be physical and we wanted to be in their faces, to win our challenges and win our headers. I think we did that and I don't think we crossed the line.

"I think, especially in the first half, they were rolling around a bit much, they used their experience and got a couple of us booked, but I think we won that battle and got under their skin."