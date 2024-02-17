Chelsea halt Manchester City juggernaut as Erling Haaland fluffs his lines

Erling Haaland looks distraught at the final whistle - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

The winning run is at an end but still nobody can find a way to beat Pep Guardiola’s relentless champions of everything, who stood on the precipice of a home defeat as rare as a rain-cloud free week in Manchester before they hauled it all back.

This was close to a monumental win for Mauricio Pochettino in the stadium where the away team have all-but given up hope of victory. Only on 82 minutes did Rodri slam in the goal that would spare City from their first home defeat in the Premier League since November 12, 2022, and who knows when it might come. They went all out to win their 12th in a row and just fell short but in doing so demonstrated just how formidable they are when challenged.

By the end Chelsea were hanging on for the point, and Raheem Sterling’s first-half goal against his former club was a distant memory. Erling Haaland had missed on more than one occasion. Pochettino had switched to a five-man defence. A famous Chelsea victory had been in reach, although having got that far, and then conceded the equaliser, Pochettino will have been grateful his side did not lose.

Certainly some progress for Chelsea and some excellent individual performances, especially Malo Gusto who faced down the relentless running of Jeremy Doku – the game’s best player. In the first half, the connection between former City academy boy Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Sterling looked sharper than it ever has although they have nothing like the capacity City have to attack again and again.

Sterling had not offered any early assurances he might take the chances that would come his way. Especially on 33 minutes when his touch from a ball rolled through City’s back line was executed with all the finesse of a man wearing wellington boots. That one rolled into the arms of Ederson. But when the moment came, he took it.

This was an engrossing game in which Pochettino offered plenty of solutions to the many problems Guardiola’s team create. It was Chelsea who made the more first half chances, exploiting a City defence that was calibrated to go forward and held a customary high line at all times.

Guardiola nominated Manuel Akanji as his defender to step into midfield while the team were in possession and it meant the three-man defence left behind were stretched. Kyle Walker won the early clash with Sterling but it was Walker who bought Sterling’s feint much too easily when the latter scored four minutes before the end of the first half. By 15 minutes City were on their way to taking control of the game’s rhythm but Chelsea never let them settle.

It was a risky strategy, but Pochettino’s players moved fast when they won possession and were aggressive around their own area. Moises Caicedo was eventually booked for a foul on Kevin De Bruyne on 35 minutes having escaped one from referee Andy Madley earlier for kicking Doku. That meant the Chelsea midfielder was in a dangerous position and his foul on Rodri almost immediately after the second half started meant he was right on the edge.

On just 32 per cent possession in the first half, Chelsea managed one more attempt on City’s goal – three – than the home team mustered on theirs. Impressive in the first half, Conor Gallagher played in the No 10 role with Sterling and Cole Palmer wide of him. As the central striker, Jackson stretched Ruben Dias whenever he could and that was the basis of the goal they created. On the counterattack there was a quick exchange between Jackson and Palmer and then a perfect right to left cross for Sterling to finish.

At the other end, Ben Chilwell coped well with Phil Foden and most of City’s best work went through Doku on the left side. Haaland was never quite delivered the ball he needed before half-time and wanted a penalty for a grapple from a corner with Chilwell.

An absorbing second half in which City chased down the lead Chelsea had in thrilling style. There were chances for Haaland. He missed one header from De Bruyne’s cross with an unusually inaccurate finish. Yet the counterattack was always a danger for City. The opportunities came for Chelsea to put this game out of reach but they had none of the nerve in front of goal that Sterling had shown on that one occasion.

He was replaced by Christopher Nkunku shortly after the hour and the Frenchman would be one of those who could not quite grasp the moment when it was presented to him. The game’s most consistent attacking player was Doku – so dangerous on the left side and cutting in on his right foot that Pochettino reorganised his team to deal with the threat.

He took off Palmer – never the most determined when it comes to defensive duty – and replaced him with Trevoh Chalobah which gave Chelsea five at the back. Gusto had been excellent in defending the winger and the arrival of Chalobah as the right-sided centre-half of three was intended to add that extra cover.

It was Chalobah’s misfortune that his leg thrust out in the direction of Rodri’s shot on 82 minutes took it off at an unsaveable angle for goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic. He likely would not have got there anyway. It was hit fiercely after Axel Disasi blocked Walker’s first attempt and City had their equaliser. A winner proved just out of reach.

City drop points in title race – As it happened...

07:57 PM GMT

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher

“When I have been impressed by Chelsea this season, it has been against better opposition. That stretches back to their first game where they dominated Liverpool. “Arsenal also went to Stamford Bridge and being quite fortunate to come away with a point. The game between these two [Chelsea and Man City] at Stamford Bridge and against Tottenham are other examples. “The way Mauricio Pochettino sets his team up against top managers and cause the opposition problems, he’s come out of these games very well.”

07:55 PM GMT

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaking to Sky Sports

“Very good performance. Very pleased. I think that is the spirit that we want to show. We are working for that. I think they are the best team in the world and to show this performance, I think we need to be proud. We were very brave. “First half was really good. I think we were aggressive with the ball going forward and winning duels. In the second half I think they dominated and they forced us to defend deeper. I think we sustained the effort and had some chances to win the game. I am so happy. It is a good draw for us and when you face this type of team I think it is important to be brave and fight in every aspect. “Manchester City have the quality and capacity to create chances and they have amazing players. It is fantastic for us and we need to grow.”

On making defensive changes in the second half:

“It was in a moment when we needed to try and score the second. I think we decide to not give too much space to them and bring another centre-back on. Playing with a back four they find a good channel and we wanted to try and stop this run. It was difficult because we were not able to score the second goal and they got the goal and the draw.”

On carrying momentum into the Carabao Cup final:

“We need to feel that is is possible to beat Liverpool. I think we are going to play the second best team in the world. I think belief is the most important thing and now we need to recover and prepare for the final.”

07:51 PM GMT

Missed chances

07:50 PM GMT

The view of Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher

“I think it is more for Liverpool and Arsenal, to give them belief that this City team can drop points. “I don’t think it’s the end of the world for Manchester City but there’s so long to go as well. “All three teams going for the title just need to get to that March international break and make sure they’re still n a great position. “Who knows when the run in really starts? Some will say it’s now, but it’s March and April when it really hurts you a lot more [dropping points].”

07:47 PM GMT

Manchester City midfielder Rodri speaking to Sky Sports

“I think we weren’t great in the first half. We conceded another easy goal. I think we have to defend better. They almost created nothing in the first half. “We knew about their counter-attacks and fast players, but we have to defend the counter-attack better. From there, it’s always more difficult to come back. “It’s a matter of defending better. We tried in the second half. [We had more] spirit, we wanted the ball and wanted to take risks. We were a bit scared of the counter-attack [in the first half]. “You have to be brave.”

07:44 PM GMT

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports

“We are slightly disappointed because we were winning the game. They were, in terms of possession, dominating the game but I feel we had a lot of chances to win the game. We are disappointed to concede late but pleased with the point. “We countered them well so I think it is a fair result in the end. “I think we had a chance or two to get the second and we didn’t. But they had chances as well and it could have gone either way. We’ll take the point.”

How difficult was that second half?

“Really hard. I feel that the lads were brilliant and defensively we were very focused. We were very tired but we saw it through and we are happy with the performance.”

Does it give you confidence going into the Carabao Cup final next weekend?

“It does. I feel like the lads are confident. We have had some good performances, and then today against a top team. I feel like we are going into the next game with a lot of confidence and we are excited for it.”

07:30 PM GMT

Neil Squires' FT verdict

Honours even after a late claim for a handball penalty against Levi Colwill was rejected by VAR.

Chelsea fully deserved their point for fronting up so well at the Etihad.

Maybe they sat back too much in the closing stages but that is an easy accusation to make, faced with the Sky Blue steamroller that is Manchester City.

They head back south having twice held the champions to a draw in the Premier League this season.

No mean feat.

07:28 PM GMT

Full time

The corner comes to nothing and that brings about full time as it finishes all square. Manchester City drop points in the title race and are four points behind leaders Liverpool.

07:27 PM GMT

90+5 minutes: Manchester City 1 Chelsea 1

VAR are checking for a possible penalty for handball by Colwill very late on but that was never deliberate. VAR clears it. One last chance for Manchester City as they have a corner after Rodri’s header is deflected behind.

07:25 PM GMT

90+4 minutes: Manchester City 1 Chelsea 1

Petrovic just about punches the ball away.

07:25 PM GMT

90+4 minutes: Manchester City 1 Chelsea 1

Manchester City have a corner with seconds left.

07:24 PM GMT

90+3 minutes: Manchester City 1 Chelsea 1

Into the final minute of added time. Will there be one last twist?

07:23 PM GMT

90+2 minutes: Manchester City 1 Chelsea 1

Walker goes from range but his effort does not trouble Petrovic’s goal.

07:22 PM GMT

90+1 minutes: Manchester City 1 Chelsea 1

Nkunku has a shot on the stretch but he cannot get much power on it and it is a simple save for Ederson.

07:21 PM GMT

90 minutes: Manchester City 1 Chelsea 1

Manchester City have another corner as Disasi heads behind. De Bruyne whips in an inswinger which Haaland meets but it is an easy save for Petrovic.

There will be four added minutes.

07:19 PM GMT

Neil Squires live at the Etihad

Rodri equalises for the champions and the Etihad explodes in relief.

Trevoh Chalobah, brought on to defend Chelsea’s lead, deflects a goalbound drive from the midfielder into the net and off goes Rodri on an ecstatic run of celebration.

An exciting last five minutes to come.

07:16 PM GMT

85 minutes: Manchester City 1 Chelsea 1

Bernardo is booked for a foul on Caicedo. Not a nice challenge from Bernardo.

07:15 PM GMT

GOAL! Rodri brings Manchester City level

That goal has been coming for a long while. Walker’s initial shot is blocked and it falls into the path of Rodri, whose shot deflects off Chalobah and into the Chelsea net. Chelsea still have a while to hold on with still seven minutes of normal time left.

07:13 PM GMT

82 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea make their final change of their allocated slots as Casadei replaces Jackson. Another defensive substitute from Mauricio Pochettino.

07:12 PM GMT

Neil Squires live at the Etihad

It might not be City’s day. Erling Haaland, unmarked in the six-yard box, heads over a sweet cross from Kevin De Bruyne.

It was encroaching on sitter territory.

An exasperated Pep Guardiola stalks his technical area….

07:11 PM GMT

80 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

The pressure is mounting and mounting as Manchester City have another corner. Chilwell wins the header under pressure from Haaland and the ball falls to Bernardo, who tries to find the far corner with a curler but his effort misses the target.

07:09 PM GMT

79 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Haaland misses another massive chance. De Bruyne plays a brilliant cross into the centre of the box where Haaland meets it, but from six yards out his header flies over the bar. Haaland has missed a lot of chances tonight.

07:07 PM GMT

76 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Another Manchester City corner which De Bruyne will take from the left, but it does beat the first Chelsea defender.

07:03 PM GMT

72 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

De Bruyne pulls the ball across and Petrovic just gets to the ball first after a small deflection off Colwill.

07:02 PM GMT

71 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

A second change for Chelsea as another former Manchester City man Palmer is replaced. Quite a few boos from the home crowd, only a few clapping him off. Chalobah comes on for him so Chelsea will go to a back five.

07:00 PM GMT

69 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Manchester City have a corner on the right after the last touch came off Colwill. Disasi wins a crucial header to clear.

06:59 PM GMT

Neil Squires live at the Etihad

Raheem Sterling departs to a mixed reception as the game heads past the hour mark.

Chelsea remain dangerous on the counter-attack but they are soaking up more and more punishment.

Erling Haaland forces Dorde Petrovik into a fine save after Levi Colwill blocks a close-range effort from the Norwegian.

City have brought on Bernardo Silva.

06:58 PM GMT

66 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Big chance for Chelsea. Gallagher has it on the right and he feeds it across to Nkunku, who looks offside. His shot is blocked and it falls to Jackson, whose effort is impeded by his own man Fernandez. The shot goes high and wide. Looking at the replays Nkunku was offside so even if the ball had ended up in the back of the net it would have been disallowed.

06:56 PM GMT

65 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Another chance for Haaland. Doku feeds it into the Norwegian on the left-hand side of the box and his shot takes a nick off Disasi. Petrovic makes a good save to his right to deny Haaland.

06:55 PM GMT

64 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Mauricio Pochettino is going to make a change here as the goalscorer Sterling is replaced by Nkunku. That sub was met by boos from some of the home fans.

Pep Guardiola is going to make a change of his own as Bernardo Silva replaces Alvarez.

06:54 PM GMT

62 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Manchester City come close to equalising. Doku crosses to the far post and Foden volleys towards goal. It is blocked by Disasi and Haaland’s shot is then blocked from around six yards out.

Chelsea are under huge pressure and it feels like attack v defence at the moment. They need to find some sort of escape or else they will concede. Petrovic has been booked for timewasting.

06:51 PM GMT

60 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

On his return to the Etihad Palmer is booked for pulling down Ake.

06:47 PM GMT

56 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea should be 2-0 up. Gusto’s cross from the right finds Sterling centrally and his shot is saved by Ederson. Chilwell then has an effort saved by Ederson, who has potentially kept Manchester City in the game.

06:46 PM GMT

Neil Squires live from the Etihad

Erling Haaland volleys wide from Phil Foden’s cross as City make a powerful start to the second half.

VAR has already taken a look at a penalty appeal from Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne has curled a free-kick just over the bar.

It could be a long half for Chelsea.

06:46 PM GMT

54 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Manchester City have a corner on the left as Ake’s cross is blocked by Palmer. Chelsea clear and counter through Jackson, who runs and runs into the Manchester City half. He tries to find Sterling but the pass is too heavy and runs through to Ederson.

06:44 PM GMT

53 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Chance for Chelsea. Jackson has it in the left-hand channel. He finds Gallagher centrally but his shot does not trouble Ederson’s goal.

06:43 PM GMT

51 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Manchester City break and De Bruyne feeds the ball into the path of Foden on the right. He stands up a cross to the far post, where Haaland meets it but his volley goes wide.

06:42 PM GMT

50 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Manchester City want a penalty as Walker goes down after a collision with Sterling but the referee Andy Madley gives a foul the other way. Looking at the replays that looks like the right decision not to award a penalty. VAR did check but the on-field decision stands.

06:39 PM GMT

48 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

De Bruyne whips one towards the far corner and it goes just over the bar, onto the top of the net. Manchester City nearly on level terms there.

06:38 PM GMT

47 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Caicedo is a touch lucky there. Doku goes past him in the Chelsea box and Caicedo does stick out his leg, but fortunately for him Doku stays on his feet and does not go down.

Moments later Caicedo fouls Rodri on the edge of his own box and is walking a very narrow tightrope. De Bruyne will take the free-kick.

06:36 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at the Etihad.

06:33 PM GMT

06:31 PM GMT

Neil Squires' HT verdict

Half time represents a job well done for Chelsea who deservedly lead 1-0. They have caused City lots of problems with their speed on the break.

Chelsea’s one concern might be the booking for Moises Caicedo for bringing down Kevin De Bruyne in the first half.

He will have to watch where he puts his feet after the break because City are unlikely to be as subdued in the second half.

06:29 PM GMT

06:20 PM GMT

Half time

That is it for the first half and Chelsea lead at the break thanks to Sterling’s goal against his former club.

06:19 PM GMT

45+3 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Ake finds Haaland with a cross from the left but Haaland’s header goes wide.

06:19 PM GMT

Neil Squires live at the Etihad

Raheem Sterling scores against his old club to put Chelsea one up and threaten a huge turn-up at the Etihad.

It was no more than Chelsea deserved given the problems they have caused City with their speed on the break as well.

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson combined to set him up after a rare lapse in control for Kevin De Bruyne.

Sterling cut inside Kyle Walker and finished well.

Liverpool and Arsenal look on with interest.

06:18 PM GMT

45+2 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea are under the cosh here late in this first half. Alvarez has a shot inside the Chelsea box and it is deflected behind for a corner, which Chelsea eventually clear.

06:17 PM GMT

45 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 1

Foden plays a brilliant ball to the far post, trying to pick out Haaland. Disasi is on hand to head behind for the corner. Disasi then plays a crucial role as the ball is headed on at the near post and he clears one off the line. It comes out to Haaland, whose header misses the target.

There will be three added minutes.

06:14 PM GMT

GOAL! Sterling scores against former club

Chelsea take the lead and it is the former Manchester City man Sterling who scores. Jackson plays a great one-two with Palmer and is sent running down the right. He finds Sterling at the far post, who cuts inside Walker and curls one into the far corner past Ederson. Chelsea could have had two or three on the counterattack and they now have a goal and the lead.

In light of the goal from Raheem Sterling, it is notable that the extra man whom City are pushing into midfield from defence is Manuel Akanji - a centre-half. It is usually, under Pep Guardiola, a full-back who does that job. Guardiola must have reasoned they can do without the extra centre-back. Thus far Chelsea have exploited that. Even so - very poor from Kyle Walker to get turned that easily.

06:06 PM GMT

35 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Caicedo is now into the book and he is lucky to still be on the pitch.

06:05 PM GMT

33 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Another massive one-on-one chance for Chelsea and it is the former Manchester City man Sterling is who sent through. But he wastes it as his touch is poor and Ederson gets to the ball. It did look like Sterling may have been ever so slightly offside anyway.

Down the other end Doku cuts in from the left onto his right and shoots but his effort is straight at Petrovic.

06:03 PM GMT

Neil Squires live at the Etihad

Mauricio Pochettino goes full Basil Fawlty after Ben Chilwell fails to pick out an unmarked Raheem Sterling on the halfway line with a potentially deadly counterattack just waiting to be triggered.

The Chelsea manager charges towards the dugout from the edge of his technical area shouting and bawling in frustration.

His side are doing OK here though.

06:02 PM GMT

30 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Caicedo is a lucky, lucky boy. His follow-through on Doku is naughty yet his only punishment is a free-kick. Strange. It was quite a reckless challenge.

06:00 PM GMT

27 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Manchester City have a corner on the left, which De Bruyne whips in. It is right on Petrovic, who just about punches the ball away from danger. Manchester City want a penalty after Haaland goes down with Chilwell but it looked six-of-one, half-a-dozen-of-the-other.

05:58 PM GMT

Neil Squires live from the Etihad

Great chance for Nicolas Jackson but the Chelsea striker showed too much of it to Ederson.

Clumsy stuff from Jackson, set up by Malo Gusto down the right, who should have shot first time.

Head in his hands time.

That makes one decent opportunity each after a lovely cross by Julian Alvarez.

05:55 PM GMT

24 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Huge chance for Chelsea. Gusto is played into acres of space in behind the Manchester City defence and he cuts it across to Jackson, who is one-on-one with Ederson. He is indecisive and never looks that assured and the chance goes begging as he shoots straight at Ederson.

05:53 PM GMT

22 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Pochettino has been frustrated at Chelsea’s failure to hold possession for anything like a significant period. He knows that is crucial to stop City just overwhelming an opponent. They will always have more possession but to be successful against City - you need to have some. If only to catch a breath. The last five minutes have been better for Chelsea in that regard.

05:50 PM GMT

19 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Ederson is very, very lucky. He takes too long on the ball and Jackson wins it off him near the byline. He cannot find a teammate but Chelsea win it back high up. Gallagher tries to slip Palmer in behind but Ake slides in with a crucial tackle and it goes behind for a Chelsea corner, which is cleared by Dias.

05:45 PM GMT

14 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Sterling has it on the left and cuts inside onto his right. He tries to curl a shot into the far corner but the shot has no power on it and it is an easy save for Ederson.

05:44 PM GMT

13 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Big chance missed by Manchester City. A cross is sent in from the left by Alvarez and Haaland is no further than eight yards out, but his header misses the target. Manchester City should be 1-0 up.

05:42 PM GMT

10 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Manchester City have a free-kick inside the Chelsea half on the left which they will whip into the area. Foden sends it in but it is cleared away. Alvarez takes a shot on from distance and it is deflected high into the air. Petrovic makes a mess of it initially but eventually he gathers. Nervy moment for the Chelsea goalkeeper.

05:40 PM GMT

7 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Chance for Chelsea. It is the first time they have entered into the Manchester City box. Fernandez finds Gallagher with a clever pass on the right-hand side of the box and he plays the ball across. Jackson is on his heels and is not the first one to the cross.

05:39 PM GMT

Neil Squires live at the Etihad

Manuel Akanji tasked with performing the John Stone hybrid role, stepping into midfield for City today.

Chelsea hounding him and Rodri, trying to stop City at source.

So far, so good but we are only six minutes in…

05:37 PM GMT

6 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

As you might expect Manchester City are dominating possession in these early proceedings.

05:33 PM GMT

2 minutes: Manchester City 0 Chelsea 0

Only just over a minute into the game and Manchester City have the first shot of the match. Haaland lays it off to Alvarez just outside the Chelsea box but the Argentine’s effort curls wide of Petrovic’s goal.

05:32 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at the Etihad.

05:29 PM GMT

Rain, rain and more rain

Lots of Manchester rain falling on the Etihad this evening and the late kick-off means a full deployment of the Manchester City pre-match lightshow. As you walk towards the Etihad, next to it - and distinguishable through the rain - is the new Co-op Live. A huge indoor arena built by City Football Group with some investor partnership. It is a massive undertaking that has gone under the radar but very much in keeping with the modern policy of modern multi-use stadiums or stadium sites. It opens for the first time next month.

05:28 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at the Etihad.

In the tunnel Cole Palmer was high-fiving every Manchester City player, coach and staff member.

05:26 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Doku, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Kovacic, Silva, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis

Chelsea: Petrovic ,Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Sterling, Gallagher, Jackson, Palmer

Subs: Bettinelli, Mudryk, Madueke, Chalobah, Nkunku, Casadei, Gilchrist, Samuels-Smith, Harrison

05:23 PM GMT

Warming up in the rain

05:16 PM GMT

Daniel Sturridge on Sky Sports

“This is when Manchester City start firing on all cylinders. They’ve had really good individual performances and team displays but now they’ve got players coming back from injury. “They’ve got a game in hand so if they win today, they’ll think another title is on.”

04:53 PM GMT

04:50 PM GMT

Full team news

Manchester City make three changes from the team that beat FC Copenhagen in midweek. Jack Grealish is injured so Jeremy Doku replaces him. Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez also come into the starting XI in place of Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Doku, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Kovacic, Silva, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis

Chelsea make two changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Monday. Levi Colwill replaces the injured Thiago Silva, while Raheem Sterling replaces None Madueke. Cole Palmer, like Sterling, starts against his former club.

Chelsea: Petrovic ,Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Sterling, Gallagher, Jackson, Palmer

Subs: Bettinelli, Mudryk, Madueke, Chalobah, Nkunku, Casadei, Gilchrist, Samuels-Smith, Harrison

04:46 PM GMT

Home side arrive

04:37 PM GMT

Neil Squires live from the Etihad

Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling both start against former club Manchester City for Chelsea.

It will be Palmer’s first game back at the Etihad since his deadline day move to London in September.

Palmer, 21, has 12 goals and nine assists this season and converted the late penalty which earned Chelsea a point in the crazy 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

City, who have Manuel Akanji back for John Stones, start Jeremy Doku on the wing with Jack Grealish ruled out with a groin injury. They also bring in Julian Alvarez in place of Bernardo Silva who is named on the bench after his shin knock in Denmark.

04:36 PM GMT

Visitors out on the pitch

04:32 PM GMT

Chelsea team news

04:31 PM GMT

Manchester City team news

04:00 PM GMT

Match preview

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Manchester City taking on Chelsea this evening at the Etihad. Manchester City go into tonight’s game five points off the top after Liverpool won 4-1 at Brentford earlier this afternoon. Pep Guardiola is expecting a real challenge from Chelsea this evening. The last time these two sides met in the league back in November was dramatic to say the least; Cole Palmer’s late penalty against his former club made it 4-4.

“They are an exceptional team, exceptional in all departments. One of the toughest games we have until the end of the season. They have it all.

“It’s an exceptional team, in all departments. It’ll be one of the toughest games we have until the end of the season.

“They’ve been playing really really good in the last few games. The intensity, the quality. They’re a really good team - it’ll be tough.”

Manchester City were in Champions League action on Tuesday as they won 3-1 at Copenhagen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. That win was Manchester City’s 11th consecutive win in all competitions. Jack Grealish went off injured in that win and is not available tonight. Bernardo Silva also picked up a knock in that match and he is a doubt. Josko Gvardiol remains out with an ankle injury.

Chelsea were involved in Premier League action on Monday night as they came from behind to win 3-1 away at Crystal Palace thanks to a double from Conor Gallagher and a goal from Enzo Fernandez. They will be without defender Thiago Silva, who went off injured in that victory over Crystal Palace. They could welcome back goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who has been out for two months with a knee problem.

Chelsea’s recent record against Manchester City is not good; they are winless in their last seven league and cup games. The last time Chelsea were victorious was the 2021 Champions League final.

Team news to follow shortly.