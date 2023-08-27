Rodri is Manchester City's go-to man for the big occasion

Rodri was again in the right place at the right time as his goal earned City a late win at Bramall Lane - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

That was the mark of champions. For a moment it looked as if Manchester City might be stalled in their pursuit of a record breaking fourth title on the bounce by a Sheffield United side apparently constructed entirely of steel.

Roared on by a delighted crowd after they had equalised Erling Haaland’s opening goal, as the game reached its fevered conclusion, the hosts were in the ascendant, looking as though they were about to secure their first point of the season. As their theme song rang out, all round the ground greasy chip butties were being contemplated, imagined pints of celebratory Magnet being savoured. And then City hit back with clinical precision.

Rodri’s late, late winner ensured City remain the only team in the Premier League to have won every game. That’s what the midfielder does: he makes the difference. This may not have had the significance of his Champions League winner, but it is indicative of what a player he is, and what he brings to his team. Skill, spirit and focus: it is some combination.

And his presence was even more vital in the absence of City’s principal conductor. Indeed there was a very different feel to this game without Pep Guardiola. There was none of the touchline theatre he provides, the performance art of constant gesticulation and pained expression, the relentless insistence on excellence.

The Sheffield manager Paul Heckingbottom found himself alone on the touchline, as Guardiola’s deputy Juanma Lillo remained rooted to the bench throughout. Though afterwards Lillo insisted that while the boss may have been missing in person, in constant contact with the bench from his home in Barcelona, he was very much there in spirit.

Juanma Lillo doubtless receiving instructions from Pep Guardiola back in Barcelona - Reuters/Phil Noble

Guardiola must have spent most of the first half bellowing at his television screen as City failed to turn domination into advantage. It felt from the start that United’s effort was entirely centred on keeping the score down. This was the very definition of damage limitation. City had 83 per cent of the possession across the first 45 minutes as United sat deep and let them attack. But still City could find no way of making superiority pay.

There was no denying the home crowd loved their team’s effort. Blocks were cheered to the echo, City’s occasional misplaced passes treated with contempt, tackles roared on like goals. And when Haaland missed a first half penalty, it was greeted like it was a championship winning moment. This was the underdog spirit. Seasoned with Henderson’s Relish.

A collector's item - a missed Erling Haaland penalty - Getty Images/Michael Regan

“You’re just a poor Billy Sharp,” the crowd sang at the Norwegian. Well, that’s the gist of their comment.

But whatever United’s resilience, City kept trying, kept probing, kept pressing. Rodri pushed a shot just wide, Julian Alvarez had an effort brilliantly diverted by Wes Foderingham; it had to come. And, midway through the second half, it did. Jack Grealish took possession on the edge of the United area, he waited, teasing George Baldock, rolling the ball from foot to foot. He then stood up a superb cross for Haaland, lurking at the far post, to head home.

The problem now was what Sheffield were going to do. The crowd sank into moaning about the referee. The pattern remained the same: the home players hanging back, blue shirts passing the ball around in front of them. Haaland put another shot in the net, but this time from so far offside he was almost in Rotherham.

But the longer it went on without a second City goal, the more Sheffield scrapped. A couple of long throws from John Egan caused momentary discomfort in the City defence. Though not as much as when Kyle Walker, under little pressure, attempted an audacious backheel on his own byline. The ball fell to Benie Traore, he passed to Vini Souza, who slid in ahead of the City defence to steer the ball across to the substitute Jayden Bogle. Joyously, he fired home. Cue pandemonium. At home in Barcelona, you imagine Guardiola sinking to his knees in fury.

Yet if it appeared this was due reward for industry, that was to underestimate the sheer affront City felt. Back into it they came. The tireless Grealish crossed yet again, Haaland, to much home delight, missed the ball, which span away to the United substitute Yasser Larouci. He dallied long enough for Walker to dispossess him. Eager to make amends, he crossed, Phil Foden, on as sub, mishit a shot but the ball fell to the furiously determined Rodri, who smashed a shot into Foderingham’s top corner. That is what champions do: they respond.

As for United, for the third time this season Heckingbottom’s side showed exemplary togetherness and organisation. For the third time they refused to be cowed by garlanded Premier League opposition. And for the third time they lost by the odd goal. Sometimes justice is hard to locate.