Rodri -Rodri interview: 'Win the treble? If we keep this level we will be unstoppable' - Getty Images/Lexy Ilsley

Rodri has been chatting for 10 minutes when the tone of his voice changes, he slows his words and shoots you that look.

“The difference between being champions or not is these months so this is why we understand that we have to be the best version of ourselves,” the Manchester City midfielder says, deliberately. “Take care of ourselves; the mentality, leadership has to be there.

"I’ve been here four years and you see the faces of the lads … every time we get to these moments there is less laughing, more focus and seriousness. If you join all this together, you get the results.”

The mindset of serial winners, in other words. “The only thing you can do is win, win, win, win. There is no time to draw,” he adds. “Sometimes it is tiring because it seems like you can never have a day off but this is what you have to do to win.

“We’ve been great the last months and we just want to keep the same level. In my opinion, if we keep with this same level we’ve been doing, I think we’re unstoppable. But we have to show it on the pitch.”

There is a conviction with which Rodri talks that is almost chilling and so perhaps it should come as little surprise that he makes no attempt to tip-toe around talk of City winning “the treble”.

In fact, the Spaniard had cut off his inquisitor before the question had even been finished. “I would love this,” Rodri said, interjecting.

“I would love it. Maybe you can spend three years to achieve the FA Cup, the Premier League and the Champions League. Maybe. But if you can do it one season …

"You were able to win all three with the same team and all those games in one season!?’ It talks more. We’re alive in all the competitions, we know we can do this so we’re there. It would be the first time [for us] and massive for the club. From now until the end, we are going to go like machines to win every game and not give anything to the opponent.”

Rdori (C) - Rodri interview: 'Win the treble? If we keep this level we will be unstoppable' - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

There is good reason why those of a Manchester United persuasion will hope Sheffield United can pull off a huge upset by beating City in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

Story continues

On the one hand, it would mean no meeting with Pep Guardiola’s rampant side in the final on June 3, should United first navigate a tough game against Brighton, but moreover it would preserve their status as the only English club in history to win the FA Cup, Premier League title and Champions League in a single season.

There is no margin for error in the pursuit of history and so, having dispatched Bayern Munich 4-1 over two legs to set up a second successive Champions League semi-final against the competition’s kings, Real Madrid, next month, City’s focus switches back to domestic matters and another defining week.

After Sheffield United, Premier League leaders Arsenal visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in a game that could well determine the destination of the title. City won their final 14 league games of the 2018/19 campaign to pip Liverpool to the post by a point and Rodri is convinced the reigning champions - who have won their last six league outings - will need to repeat the trick by winning their last eight matches to see off Arsenal.

“I assure you that if we want to win this Premier League we have to win every game,” he says. “I see the level of Arsenal and they have just one competition to focus on and we have three. They can prepare for every game like a final and rest and we cannot so we have to win every game.”

Might Arsenal buckle under the pressure? “When you’ve done it before you have proved that you can do it again,” he said. “If you’ve never done it, maybe you have doubts over whether you can. We’ve done it many years. I understood since I came here that this is when you have to take a step forward.”

The importance of Rodri to City is hard to overstate. No player in the Premier League has completed more passes, won more balls in the middle third of the pitch or initiated more moves that lead to a goal or shot in open play than the man City signed from Atletico Madrid for £63 million in 2019.

He is the conductor in Guardiola’s symphony, as influential offensively as he is defensively, and a scorer of great goals, most recently his left foot bullet into the top corner against Bayern. Many still cannot fathom why his manager left him out of the starting XI for that Champions League final defeat to Chelsea in 2021.

So is he now the best holding midfielder in the world? “I want to be the best,” he says. “That’s my duty every day. I see myself from the first year when I came here to now and I grow a lot. I thought I had good qualities and condition when I came but now I see myself with experience, coaching, what I’ve learned from opponents. My aim is to be the best but other people have to decide.

“I don’t consider myself the same type of player as other holding midfielders. I have my own way of understanding and playing that I think is quite different from Casemiro, Fabinho, N’Golo Kante and these type of players.”

Like so many of City’s foreign recruits, Rodri’s English is superb and he has become a vocal presence in the dressing room and helping to fill the void left by the former captain Fernandinho, who departed last summer after nine years at the club.

“In my first years I struggled to communicate with my team-mates in that way because you cannot speak in the same way I talked in Spanish,” he said.

“I’m trying to improve a lot of things off the pitch - leadership and how to handle big moments - because in nine or 10 months of the season there are different moments and maybe you have to grab one guy who is dropping a little bit. I looked at Fernandinho when he did these kinds of things.”

Rodri says he and Guardiola - himself an accomplished midfield pivot during his playing days - “understand football the same way”. “It is a privilege for me to have him as a coach because of the understanding and communication for the same position … with eye contact [alone] you know what he is saying,” he adds.

Pep Guardiola (R) Rodri (L) - - Getty Images/Yifan Ding

Rodri, you would think, has the makings of a talented coach himself but it is the role Txiki Begiristain has, as City’s sporting director, that the 26-year-old says holds far more appeal to him when the time does come to hang up his boots.

“I see Txiki and I think, ‘What a good life this guy has’,” Rodri says. “I see Pep so stressed, going here and there, talking to the players. I see Txiki and he is the most important part of this. He decides who is coming in, what is good for the team. In modern football, I think sporting directors are so important. Key. I think I have a smell for knowing which players are good so that’s why I’ve said I’d rather be a sporting director than a coach.”

As loved as Rodri is by City fans, he has managed to get up the noses of rivals. Arsenal fans have not forgotten how he celebrated in front of them after scoring a stoppage time winner at the Emirates Stadium last season, so do not be surprised if he is booed by the visiting spectators on Wednesday.

And Liverpool supporters were left fuming when Everton were denied a penalty after Var looked favourably on an apparent handball by Rodri at Goodison Park in February last year.

City ended up winning the game 1-0, a significant moment in last season’s nip-and-tuck title race. Even Scotland fans had cause to decry Rodri after he branded their approach “rubbish” following Spain’s 2-0 defeat at Hampden Park last month.

"This is part of football. If you asked the City fans they would say the same about Liverpool players or United players,” Rodri says. “It’s good for football - that rivalry. Of course there are times, because football is very euphoric, when you don’t think much but I always try to respect the opponents. I never do these things to disrespect. I don’t show much of these kind of things but sometimes things happen, yeah.

“On the pitch, sometimes you have to change the mentality. I’m a winner and sometimes when you want to win and if they’re trying to do that [bangs hands together] you have to do also do that.”

'It’s not healthy playing as much as we do'

Only six outfield players across Europe’s big five leagues have played more minutes for club and country than Rodri this season. He has come a long way from those days when, he admits, he “was f------” playing just one game a week after breaking into Villarreal’s first team but believes the modern game’s relentless schedule will lead to shorter careers.

“Football is a sport but it’s also a show and to take care of the sport and the show you have to take care of the footballers,” he said. “But it’s not healthy playing as much as we do. This is the reality.

On the other hand, you get used to it. You have no other option. I think what the coaches do is rotate more. It’s the only way to support this amount of games. At the end, I think careers are going to be shorter with this.

”For now, though, he looks indefatigable as the prospect of immortality beckons. No one at City will dispute how badly they want to win the Champions League but, when it is suggested that they deserved to beat Real in the semis last season, Rodri scoffs. “No, no, football doesn’t understand about ‘deserving’ something,” he says. “You have to grab it.”

And grab it, and the Premier League and FA Cup for that matter, is certainly what Rodri and City intend to do