Rodríguez homers and drives in 4 to lead Mariners past Tigers 9-2

DETROIT (AP) — Julio Rodríguez had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2 on Friday night.

Marco Gonzales (3-0) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings.

Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (2-3) allowed six runs — five earned — on five hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Boyd faced 12 batters and nine of them reached base. A caught stealing allowed him to escape the first inning with only Jarred Kelenic's RBI single, but the Mariners scored five runs in the second.

Boyd struck out the first batter, but walked the next two before Jose Cabellero's single loaded the bases. J.P. Crawford made it 2-0 with an RBI single, and Boyd walked Ty France to force in another run.

Rodríguez followed with a two-run single, making it 5-0 and ending Boyd's night. Mason Englert got Kelenic to ground into a force at second, but shortstop Javier Báez made a wild throw to first that allowed France to score the sixth run.

Jake Rogers made it 6-2 with a two-run homer in the fifth, but Teoscar Hernández put Seattle up 7-2 with an RBI single in the seventh. Rodríguez added a two-run homer off Tyler Alexander in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: LHP Robbie Ray, who had season-ending elbow surgery this month, joined the team in Detroit — the first time he has visited since the operation. Ray started his MLB career with the Tigers in 2013, joining them in a three-way trade that sent Didi Gregorius from the Diamondbacks to the Yankees.

Tigers: RHP Spencer Turnbull had his option to Triple-A Toledo rescinded and was placed on the 15-day injured list with neck discomfort, retroactive to May 7.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second game of the weekend series on Saturday afternoon, with Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (1-0, 0.75 ERA) facing RHP Alex Faedo (0-0, 3.86).

Dave Hogg, The Associated Press