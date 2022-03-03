Rodney Marsh: Australian cricket great dies aged 74

Photograph: Adrian Murrell/Getty Images

Australian cricket great Rod Marsh has died, aged 74.

The former wicketkeeper suffered a heart attack in Queensland last week and died in Adelaide on Friday.

He played the first of his 96 Tests for Australia in 1970 and came to be regarded as one of his country’s greatest players.

Marsh called time on his playing career in 1984, hanging up his gloves with what was then a world record of 355 dismissals.

After retiring as a player, he oversaw the nation’s cricket academy and later became a selector.

Tributes quickly began to pour in for the “legend of a cricketer”.

“Sad day with the passing of the great Rod Marsh. His saying, ‘cricket is a simple game made complicated’ still resonates with me. Rod will be missed, thoughts are with his family,” former men’s Test player David Hussey wrote on Twitter.

“So sad to hear the news of the passing of Rod Marsh... what a legend of a cricketer, a great bloke who made everyone feel welcome in this great game,” former women’s national team captain Lisa Sthalekar wrote.

More to follow.