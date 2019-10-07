Rodney Childers confirms report of contract extension with Stewart-Haas

Crew chief Rodney Childers appeared to confirm a Monday report that he had agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“I have tried to keep that stuff private. But obviously I’m very happy to continue with the 4 team and Kevin Harvick,” Childers wrote, in part, on Twitter. Earlier Monday, Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal reported via a source that Childers had signed a multiyear renewal with SHR and the No. 4 team.

Well, not sure how this got out. It‘s been a while back and I have tried to keep that stuff private. But obviously I‘m very happy to continue with the 4 team and @KevinHarvick .. I‘m very fortunate to work with so many great people and have such a great group of guys. https://t.co/5Pcu8Jrsg9 — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) October 7, 2019

A Stewart-Haas Racing spokesperson issued the following statement: “Stewart-Haas Racing does not comment on the terms of its contracts, be it team or partner related. We appreciate your understanding.”

Childers and Harvick have been one of the most successful pairings in the garage since they were brought together in 2014, a championship-winning year.

In nearly six seasons together, the two have 25 wins, one title and four trips to the Championship 4.

Harvick, with three wins this year, currently is fourth in the driver standings heading into this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.