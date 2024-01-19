Rodgers on O'Riley interest, Kuhn's qualities and Carter-Vickers update

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media as his side get set to start their defence of the Scottish Cup at home to Buckie Thistle on Sunday.

Here are the key points...

Not aware of any interest in Matt O'Riley, saying that the plan is to add to the squad rather than lose anyone this month. Adds the Danish international is "very happy" in Glasgow.

Nicolas Kuhn is a "gifted, talented player" and fits the profile of signing Rodgers looks to add to squad. Says his "big club experience" should benefit the 24-year-old to settle in.

Players had a "well-deserved" rest over the winter break and says his squad is in a "really good place" as Celtic return to action.

He hopes Buckie Thistle have a good experience at Celtic Park and is glad that manager Graeme Stewart has avoided a touchline ban, but they'll treat game like any other.

Injuries are "clearing up", though Cameron Carter-Vickers won't return until the Ross County game next weekend.

Expects more outgoings as squad is "bigger than they would have expected".

Looking forward to returning to Scottish Cup and insists he'll play a strong team on Sunday while giving some young players a chance.