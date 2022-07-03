Rodgers, Joe power Rockies to 11-7 victory over Diamondbacks

  • Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers throws over Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow after forcing him out at second base on the front end of a double play hit into by Cooper Hummel during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers throws over Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow after forcing him out at second base on the front end of a double play hit into by Cooper Hummel during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe watches his three-run triple off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe watches his three-run triple off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho watches his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jhoulys Chacin during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Arizona Diamondbacks pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho watches his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jhoulys Chacin during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Alex Colome works against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Alex Colome works against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) celebrates his solo home run with Christian Walker (53) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) celebrates his solo home run with Christian Walker (53) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Trainers check on home plate umpire Jerry Layne before he left his position during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Trainers check on home plate umpire Jerry Layne before he left his position during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENNIS GEORGATOS
·3 min read
DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers homered, Connor Joe had a three-run triple and the Colorado Rockies overcame a two-homer game by Arizona's Christian Walker and beat the Diamondbacks 11-7 on Saturday night.

Kris Bryant had three hits and an RBI, C.J. Cron added a pair of RBI singles and Charlie Blackmon added a two-run double for the Rockies.

Ketel Marte homered, singled and drove in two runs, pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Jhoulys Chacin, and Jordan Luplow added a pair of hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks.

Trailing 7-2 going into the top of the sixth inning, the Diamondbacks scored three runs to cut their deficit to two runs. Luplow had an RBI single and Marte homered with two outs, chasing starter Austin Gomber, before Walker connected off reliever Jake Bird for his second homer of the game and 21st of the season.

But the Rockies responded with another four-run inning in their half of the sixth, extending their lead to 11-5. Bryant’s third hit of the game drove in the first run, Blackmon followed with a two-run double and Cron hit his second run-scoring single.

Gomber (4-7), making his first start since June 15 after a stint in the bullpen, went 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits.

Arizona starter Dallas Kuchel (2-6) worked five innings and allowed seven runs, six earned, on six hits, including Rodgers’ three-run homer during Colorado’s four-run first inning.

Walker got the Diamondbacks on the board with his first homer, off Gomber, leading off the second.

UMP HURT

Home plate umpire Jerry Layne had to leave the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after a foul tip off the bat of Randal Grichuk struck the upper edge of his facemask. Layne left the field under his own power, escorted by Rockies medical personnel for further examination and treatment. The game was delayed for several minutes while Chad Whitson donned protective gear before moving behind the plate. Layne had initially ruled that Grichuk had been hit by the pitch, but replay review determined that the ball nicked the knob of Grichuk’s bat before skipping off catcher Carson Kelly’s glove and striking Layne’s mask.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Anotonio Senzatela went on the 15-day injured list Saturday, the day after exiting his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks after two innings due to right shoulder inflammation. RHP Ashton Goudeau was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster vacancy.

UP NEXT

RHP Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.32 ERA) is slated to start Sunday’s series finale for the Diamondbacks against Colorado RHP Chad Kuhl (3-5, 3.49 ERA) , who had a complete-game shutout of the Los Angeles Dodgers in his previous start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

