Rodgers on Idah, McGregor's international retirement & 'exemplary' O'Riley

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been talking to the media before his side's Premiership match away to Hibs on Sunday.

Here are the best bits from his press conference:

Rodgers remains hopeful of signing striker Adam Idah before the end of the window, with discussions continuing between Celtic and Norwich City.

Praised captain Callum McGregor's Scotland career after the midfielder retired from international football, but said: "From a selfish perspective it's good news", because McGregor will play fewer games in a season and can recover better.

Rodgers was "excited" for David Gray when he was appointed Hibs manager earlier this summer, but wants Celtic to build on an excellent team performance against Kilmarnock last weekend.

Says recruitment before the end of the transfer window is "crucial" if the club are to "elevate their game" in the Champions League, and said he would like "some others" to come through the door alongside Idah.

Matt O'Riley has been "exemplary" in training amid intense speculation over his Celtic future. Rodgers says the club will only sell the Danish midfielder if the price is right, stressed there is "no rush" to do so, and insists O'Riley is happy at the club.