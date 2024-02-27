Rodgers calls for positivity from Celtic fans

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers urged positivity from the stands after finding criticism of recent substitutions "strange".

Celtic fans at Fir Park on Sunday booed when Rodgers replaced Tomoki Iwata with Paulo Bernardo with the scores level at 1-1, and Rodgers believes that kind of reaction is not helpful.

Celtic went on to win the game 3-1, but Rodgers was still keen to address the fans' discontent and the importance of impactful substitutions.

“It’s very important, especially when you get booed for taking off a defender and putting on an attacker,” he said. “That seemed strange.

“You are talking 95 to 100-minute games now, so your bench is very, very important. Having the depth to bring players on make an impact is very important.”

When asked how he felt about the criticism, Rodgers said: “It doesn’t really matter to me, it’s more for the player coming on and the team.

“It’s a negative reaction which I don’t quite understand. You are 1-1 in the game and take off a defensive midfield player and bring on an attacking player who has scored goals this season and you get booed. It just seemed a little strange.

“But thankfully the players’ mentality on the pitch was superb, they kept going, they kept fighting and all the great work they did – especially in the second half in terms of tiring the opponent out – led to a couple of goals at the end.”

When asked about how criticism might affect players, Rodgers added: “It’s not only for Celtic, it’s in general in any club - if that feeling rolls down from the stands onto the pitch and it’s negative, then what do you expect?

“You will get players who will have a nervousness, so the game will look different.

“Whereas if they have that positive reaction and that support, it’s like life, if you get that support and that feeling that people are behind you, everyone, then you will have a greater chance to succeed.”