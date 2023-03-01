Rodents all over. Raw meat left out at night. Midlands restaurants with worst February inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Midlands in February, from rodent activity and dead insects, to raw meat being left out overnight to thaw or being stored improperly. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Lexington and Richland counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in February.

Fazoli’s at 7621 Two Notch Road in Richland

Fazoli’s had an inspection on Feb. 9 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed rodent activity throughout the facility. There was a hole observed from the outside wall leading into the mop sink area.

Also seen were certain foods not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant earned C grades at two required followup inspections because rodent activity was still seen throughout the facility.

Another required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Waffle House at 130 West Church Street in Lexington

Waffle House #1867 had an inspection on Feb. 8 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed rodent droppings on the cook line in the cabinetry below the left coffee machine. Also, dead insects were observed in the cabinetry.

Also seen were large gaps surrounding the back door.

A required followup inspection was held on Feb. 15 and the restaurant earned another C grade. Another followup inspection was held on Feb. 22 and the restaurant got an A grade.

Moctezuma’s Taqueira at 506 N Beltline Blvd. In Richland

Moctezuma’s had an inspection on Feb. 17 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an open pan of raw meat stored directly on top of shredded lettuce. Also observed was the mechanical dishwasher not adequately sanitizing.

Large containers of queso, cooked beans and cooked chicken were left overnight at room temperature without adequate cooling. Also seen was cooked rice left overnight in a malfunctioning cooler without ever reaching adequate temperature. Fish was seen thawing in a different manner than indicated on packaging.

Story continues

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 21 and got an A grade.

Taste of China Hut at 2233 Decker Blvd. in Richland

Taste of China Hut had an inspection on Feb. 27 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee not washing his hands between points of contamination. An employee was seen using the same pair of tongs to handle raw chicken, raw shrimp, raw pork and raw beef.

Also seen were dishes stored as clean with food debris and flour still on them. Certain foods were seen kept at improper holding temperatures.

Cases of single service items were seen stored directly on the floor in the dry storage area.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

La Fogata at 2805 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington

La Fogata had an inspection on Feb. 27 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed onions stored in contact with the floor and bus tubs of meat stored directly on the floor inside and outside of refrigeration. Also observed was a raw brisket left out at room temperature overnight to be thawed.

Deep pans of cooked beans were seen left at room temperature inadequately cooling. Also seen were bus tubs, repurposed plastic buckets and other containers intended for food storage with food buildup and leftover adhesive stored as clean.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.