Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Steps Up Brand Awareness Campaign

COSTA MESA, CA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) proudly announces an update with the expansion of the Tree Moguls- A Higher Class cannabis branding campaign. Chris Swartz, CEO of Rodedawg Intl. Ind., states “We are pleased to announce to our shareholders the progress and expansion of the company to position Rodedawg as a market leader for creating and launching profitable cannabis brands that are currently being licensed and sold through dispensaries in southern California. Tree Moguls – A Higher Class is currently being licensed and branded by multiple licensed cannabis  retail outlets.”

“We want our shareholders to know that while Rodedawg continues growing in the California cannabis market with the management of licensed cannabis operations, Rodedawg is also looking to leverage the licenses under management to support our very own brands such as Tree Moguls- A Higher Class. The vertical relationships not only expand the reach of the brand but also reduces the cost in flower acquisition, manufacturing, distribution, delivery, and retail sales.”

Mr. Swartz continued, “Our already known ability to optimize and expand facilities makes Rodedawg a natural partner for other companies seeking to grow their operations with product offering of greater quality and outstanding branding that leads to customer loyalty.”

Mr. Swartz adds, “We want our shareholders to be able to see the progress and successes visibly with accurate and ongoing reporting back to the shareholders. Our plan from the beginning has been positioning the Company for significant growth leading to OTCQB uplisting. In the coming days and weeks, our shareholders will be seeing the growth.”

About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) is focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring resources throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and asset to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries.

Please note the company Twitter address is https://twitter.com/RWGImerger for regular updates.

About Budding Horizon, LLC

Budding Horizon, LLC is California Limited Liability Company with offices in Orange County, California. The company is focused to providing management services for the licensed cannabis industry and seeks to leverage its expertise in the real estate acquisitions to acquire and develop a portfolio of assets.

The company website is https://buddinghorizon.com/

About Tree Moguls

Tree Moguls™ established in early 2020 has rapidly become a premium cannabis lifestyle brand. The company has developed its own premium packaging brands and lifestyle clothing.

The company’s website is www.treemoguls.com

Tree Moguls™ social media accounts can be found at:

Cannabis Products: https://www.instagram.com/treemogulscanna/

Lifestyle Clothing: https://www.instagram.com/treemoguls/

Tree Moguls Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/Treemoguls

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

