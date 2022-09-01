Roddick a Colorado captain year after myocarditis recovery

PAT GRAHAM
·4 min read

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick was on the field for roughly 565 snaps last season.

Not one did he take for granted.

The fifth-year player nearly had football taken away last year when he tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart wall. For Roddick, his slow road back to the field simply underscored the importance of appreciating all the little things — like being voted team captain this week — and having backup plans.

“If you love anything and it’s taken out of your hands, that's definitely something you can reflect on, but it’s not the end of the world. That’s how you have to look at it," said Roddick, who will start at left guard in the season opener Friday night against TCU at Folsom Field. “There are hundreds of other things that you can get into regardless of whether it’s football, business or whatever realm you go into. It’s a lesson that I’ve had to incorporate into my life.”

This time a year ago, Roddick was just starting to get his strength back. Just starting to realize there was still a future for him in football.

In late January 2021, Roddick was going through a team run and didn’t feel right. A test confirmed what he already figured — he had COVID-19.

The medical staff later discovered he developed myocarditis, which he knew little about but quickly got up to speed on the seriousness of the condition that can be triggered by a virus. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.

“At one point, they were hesitant that I would play again,” Roddick recalled. “They were scared to release me back into the game of football.”

Rest is all he could do for several months. He wasn't allowed to elevate his heart rate.

He spent most of his time going over game film. He studied Colorado games over and over. He watched the entire 2020 NFL season, too, paying close attention to the offensive line work of his two favorite NFL teams, the 49ers and the Raiders.

“Watching that, it made me miss football,” said Roddick, who also got into yoga while sidelined.

It wasn't until around June of last year when he was allowed to go on casual walks. It wasn’t until August 2021 that he was cleared to participate, and not until two weeks into the '21 season when he started to feel like himself again. Roddick started the final 10 games.

The 6-foot-4 Roddick has come a long way since he arrived at Colorado in January 2018. Back then, he weighed 385.6 pounds — a figure that shocked him (he was lifting and eating as he tried to bulk up for the college level).

“I was like, ‘Shoot. That’s nowhere near where I wanted to be,’” Roddick said.

That figure also motivated him.

These days, his current weight hovers around 305 pounds. Not only that, but he’s bench pressing the same, along with feeling healthier and faster.

“On the field, it’s a different me,” Roddick said. “This offseason was the first time in three years where I’ve actually been able to get right and get correct in the weight room.”

This season, he’s sliding over to left guard after lining up on the right side in '21. The versatile Roddick can also play center if needed. Anything to protect quarterbacks Brendon Lewis or J.T. Shrout (the Buffaloes haven’t named a starter for the season opener) and open holes for tailback Alex Fontenot.

“He’s had an excellent camp, the best camp of all of our linemen," said coach Karl Dorrell, whose team is coming off a 4-8 season. "We’ve got a really good guy that’s a great example of what (hard work) looks like — how he trained, how he practices and prepares. So the young guys can follow the model of what he’s presented for us.”

No surprise he was picked as a captain, joining defensive end Terrance Lang, inside linebacker Quinn Perry and tight end Brady Russell.

“Truly an honor and a privilege,” Roddick said. “As a captain you must lead, inspire, and create solutions in order for your team to be successful.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Blue Jays' Shapiro on Bichette's slump: 'No one's as hard on Bo as he is on himself'

    Blue Jays fans have been hard on Bo Bichette this year, but the shortstop is his own toughest critic.

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."