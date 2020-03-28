Rod Stewart shows support for NHS from self-isolation in Florida

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster attend The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)

Sir Rod Stewart has shown his support for NHS workers after sharing a self-isolation clip of himself and family joining in with the Clap for Carers from thousands of miles away in Florida.

The singer, who posted the video from his plush US home on social media, was joined by wife Penny Lancaster, their sons Alastair, 14, and Aiden, nine, and Rod’s children Sean, 39 and Ruby, 32.

The 75-year-old addresses the camera with the words: “Our family want to say a huge thank you to everyone working in the NHS, as well as to all the healthcare workers and emergency services that are helping keep Britain’s families safe in these extremely difficult times.”

The Stewart clan then breakout into claps and cheers like the planned show of appreciation which swept across the nation at 8pm Thursday night (26 March) as people hung out of windows and on doorsteps displaying their gratitude to those putting themselves at risk on the frontline as the coronavirus continues to grip the world.

Stewart and former model Lancaster, who began dating in 1999 and married in 2007, followed protocol by going into self-isolation as a household earlier this month.

However, they did manage to throw one last bash before doing so, hosting a glitzy gathering of their closest friends to celebrate Lancaster turning 49.

The evening was well documented on social media, with photos and captions about the last hurrah.

Lancaster wrote on Instagram: “Thanks to all our friends for coming together to celebrate my birthday during the most unprecedented time we have known.

“Together we stand, together we give thanks and although this might be one of the last get togethers for a while let’s pray we all remain safe and healthy.”

According to latest reports, there are 3,198 cases of COVID-19 reported in Florida, with 46 deaths linked to the coronavirus.