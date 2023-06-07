Rod Stewart selling his opulent Los Angeles mansion for $70M. Do ya think it’s sexy?

British rocker Rod Stewart is selling his opulent European-style Los Angeles mansion with a soccer field and spectacular pool for $70 million.

The estate — located in the gated North Beverly Park enclave of Los Angeles, California — is fit for a king. The main residence, which has a yellow exterior and is entered through ornate double doors, spans 28,500 square feet and has nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The manor sits on a 3.26-acre lot with a three-story, 4,500-square-foot guest house.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles architect Richard Landry designed the European château for Stewart in the 1990s, according to a Douglas Elliman representative, around the time he recorded the album Vagabond Heart with the hit songs “Rhythm of My Heart” and “The Motown Song.”

Landry exquisitely decked out the. home in patterned marble floors, elaborate wood paneling, crystal chandeliers and intricate moldings throughout.

Stewart, 78, is one of the best-selling music artists of all time with more than 250 million records sold worldwide. His hit songs include “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Maggie May” and “You’re In My Heart.”

The listing is held by Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman.

The property’s long, private driveway leads past a motor court with a classical fountain. Inside, the grand foyer has marble floors, Corinthian columns and ornate mirrors.

There’s a great room with a bar and platform for a grand piano, a wood-paneled library, a wine room and a speakeasy paneled in jade green. Sumptuous furniture adorns rooms throughout the mansion.

A luxurious primary bedroom suite has dual bathrooms, massive closets and covered terraces that overlook the pool and grounds. Large guest suites also feature grand bathrooms, large closets and private terraces on some.

A bright gourmet kitchen has plenty of room for large dinner parties or catering. A tea room and den designed in English fashion with fireplaces and loggias flank the kitchen. The formal dining room has seating for 20 guests.

An expansive screening room with elegant French doors lead to the private outdoor seating and lawn area where a 30-foot cascading waterfall fountain is centered.

Other amenities include two full size gyms, an indoor recreation room, a tennis court converted into a 60-by-120-foot lighted soccer field (Stewart is a well-known soccer fan), sprawling lawns and gardens. Terraces overlook the mountains and city views.

Lounging areas surround a large pool and jet spa provide.

“Step into an enchanting and private world where the allure of an English Country Estate intertwines the pedigree of famed architect Richard Landry with the timeless sophistication of European grandeur,” the property listing states. “As featured in Architectural Digest, this remarkable estate stands as a testament to refined elegance and enduring style ...”