Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Eight Children in Family Holiday Photo
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Eight Children in Family Holiday Photo

Rod Stewart/Instagram

Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season.

On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree.

Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30, Ruby, 35, Sean, 42, and Kimberly, 43.

The group was also joined by Ruby's partner, Jake, and Kimberly's daughter, Delilah, 11, whom she shares with Benicio Del Toro.

Not pictured in the photo are Stewart's daughter Sarah, 58, whom he and ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey placed for adoption as teens, and son Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter, whom he was married to from 1990 to 2006.

Rod Stewart children
Rod Stewart children

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Photo Celebrating Christmas with Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter

The family gathering comes after Stewart spoke about a health scare with his Aiden, who was rushed to the hospital after "going blue and unconscious" while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team, the father of eight told FourFourTwo.

"We thought my boy had a heart attack," Stewart said. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack."

Stewart did not share when the incident occurred.

penny lancaster and rod stewart
penny lancaster and rod stewart

Penny Lancaster/Instagram Rod Stewart, his wife Penny Lancaster and his kids

In 2021, the "One More Time" artist chatted with PEOPLE about how he's learned to adapt his method of parenting to fit each child.

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," explained Stewart. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

The singer shared, "For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn't do, but he's on top of it. He was like, 'Dad, I've got the internet. I know everything.' "

Stewart added, "All the [older] kids went through their little bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs — except for Liam; I don't think he ever did — but they all came out on the other side. As a dad, I've learned to listen and not blow my top."

