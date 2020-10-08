Rod Stewart to undergo ankle operation following knee replacement

Rod Stewart performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Rod Stewart is set to go under the knife again to have his ankle fused, months after a knee replacement.

The singer has explained his leg woes are the result of playing on "bone dry" football pitches in Los Angeles.

"First of all it was my knee as I played football all my life," he told The Mirror. "I am suffering for it now. My knee got fixed with a replacement and then the ankle did not know what was going on.

"It was crooked. So I have had to have an ankle fusion. So when this is all done I should have a nice straight leg and I should be able to run.

"My leg has been caused by playing on awful pitches in Los Angeles. They are bone dry.”

Stewart was discharged from hospital on his 75th birthday back in January after knee replacement surgery.

The Maggie May hitmaker is well-known for his love of football, although has recently revealed it didn't go to plan when he tried to invite Elton John down for a game on his pitch.

It was an attempt at reconciliation on his part after the pair had a falling out, but fellow football enthusiast John snubbed the invite according to Stewart.

The father-of-eight’s other health issues include a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2016, which he chose to keep private at the time.

Three years later in 2019 while attending a fundraiser for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation he shared that he had been given the all-clear from doctors.

“No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I’m in the clear now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests," he said.

He also underwent treatment for thyroid cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 2000.