Rod Spittle and Herb Page to be inducted into Canadian Golf Hall of Fame

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Golfer Rod Spittle and longtime college golf coach Herb Page will be inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame this spring.

Spittle will enter in the player category while Page will be inducted as a builder. A formal ceremony is set for June 4 during RBC Canadian Open week in Hamilton.

"I am humbled and thrilled beyond words to be inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame," said Spittle. "It is an honour to be recognized and included in this group of golf ambassadors and elite players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The induction will be even more special for me since the ceremony will be hosted at Hamilton Golf Club, where my dad caddied as a youngster and where I won my first Canadian Amateur in 1977."

Spittle, who repeated as Canadian Amateur champ the following year, won the AT&T Championship in 2010. The 63-year-old from Niagara Falls, Ont., earned over US$4 million in prize money over his 13-year career on the Champions Tour.

Page, 67, has spent nearly 50 years at Kent State since his arrival as a student in 1970. The native of Markham, Ont., has led the Golden Flashes to 23 Mid-American Conference (MAC) titles and 28 NCAA Regional appearances.

Now the university's director of golf, Page has helped develop several golfers who went on to enjoy pro careers.

"It's been an honour and a pleasure to have the opportunity to help so many young student-athletes grow both on and off the course," Page said. "It's always great to be recognized for your hard work and this nomination is extra special, but the real gratification comes from seeing players mature into outstanding people."

Story continues

The list of Canadians who have been coached and recruited by Page include David Morland IV, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes.

"Herb Page has not just meant a lot to me, but he's meant so much to Canadian golf," Hughes said. "I'm so thrilled for him to receive this honour after so many years of hard work and dedication."

The Canadian Press