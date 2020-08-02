Rod Prince obituary

My friend Rod Prince, who has died aged 83, was a British journalist who worked in Paris (Agence France-Presse, 1968-70), east Africa (Tanzania Standard, 1971-72) and London, where he started the People’s News Service (1973-76), joined Peace News (editor 1965-67), Latin America Newsletters (LAN), Caribbean Insight (editor 1984-2001) and freelanced for the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

During the 1963 Cuban missile crisis, he wrote: “We don’t mind admitting it, last week we didn’t really expect to live more than a few hours, and we …printed the paper in a bit of a daze…”

He was an old-school editor: meticulous, committed to fact-checking and press freedom. His duffel coat, beard, Michael Foot-style hair and corduroy trousers placed him firmly in the world of left-wing politics to which he was steadfastly and honourably wedded (Cuban and Albanian solidarity included). In 1983-84, he was on the picket line during a long strike at LAN. It provided him with community and fulfilment of his political ideals.

When I first knew him, he worked from his south London basement flat at a manual typewriter. When asked by an editor why he typed up his copy and delivered it by hand, he replied he did not want to put printers out of work. On his desk was what he called his “paper mountain” (newspaper clippings), along with the Guardian’s cryptic crossword, neatly cut out and often completed. He was particularly interested in Cuba, Guyana and Haiti and wrote a book, Haiti: Family Business, about the Duvalier father-and-son dynasty.

All this was remote from a wartime childhood in Beckenham, south-east London. His father, Charles, worked for the Yorkshire Penny Bank while his mother Louise (nee David), a nurse, joined the Labour party and became the first female mayor for Bromley Common. As a Labour councillor, she fought for the social needs of locals, including the young David Bowie, who visited their home for help with housing.

Rod went to Beckenham and Penge county grammar school and did national service in Colchester, Essex, driving lorries and doing office work. At Oxford, he studied PPE, marched to Aldermaston and became a keen film critic.

He was interested in real ale and railways (including an impressive knowledge of the Egyptian railway system), went to Albania and China (on the trans-Siberian Express) and supported the Medical and Scientific Aid for Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia charity. He loved France, where he frequently visited his niece, Sam (the daughter of his sister, the writer Alison Prince), and her daughter, Letty.

He met Janie Rees when he worked at Peace News; they married in 1967 and had two children, Lucy and Mischa. They later divorced but for a time continued to live together in a collective household. In 2011 he moved to a care home in Devon, near to Lucy and her two children, Tom and Chet. Despite dementia, he continued to do the crossword and enjoy outings on the Jurassic coast.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren.