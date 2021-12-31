Rod Pocowatchit’s year in movies 2021: Musicals, superheroes and ‘Hey, Lucy!’

Well, 2021 happened, for better and worse. Mostly better.

There wasn’t, though, a mass return to movie theaters, aside from the rare blockbuster like “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

But Hollywood hung in there, as it tried to figure out the new normal, which it’s still doing. (Aren’t we all?)

I didn’t make it to as many movies as I typically do. There’s a lot of awards bait films that I haven’t seen yet. But what kind of movie columnist would I be if I didn’t put out a year-end list? And this isn’t your typical snobby movie critic list. I just list movies that I enjoyed. So here we go . . .

1. “West Side Story” I might be biased because this is my favorite musical of all time, but I was skeptical, even though it’s directed by some guy named Steven Spielberg and written by Broadway legend Tony Kushner. But man, I was blown away! This remake ups the stakes with topical commentary on race (and sexual orientation) relations, heightened tension and rich emotion. It’s lavish, absolutely gorgeous, sentimental and breathtaking. And Rachel Zegler is a breakout star as Maria. (Some reviews say Ansel Elgort was “flat” as Tony, but I disagree.)

2. “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” For the first time that I can recall, there are several musicals on my year-end list (I do love musicals, though), and this original musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (”Hamilton”) features a robust, all-in performance by Andrew Garfield (who knew he can sing?) as real-life theater composer Jonathan Larson, who on the cusp of his 30th birthday reflects on love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. (In real life, Larson would go on to write and direct the Broadway sensation “Rent.”)

3. “In the Heights” Another Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway creation. Here, he wrote the film adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu (”Crazy Rich Asians”) about a sympathetic New York bodega owner who dreams of a better life. This is a vibrant love letter to New York City, full of energy, passion and a rich sense of place. The choreography and cinematography are beautifully imaginative, and the film is tender and sweet.

4. “The Power of the Dog” I’ll admit that if I don’t particularly like a film I won’t give it a second chance. But this stuck in my psyche. Oscar winner writer/director Jane Campion’s (”The Piano”) sparse yet expansive Western follows a charismatic rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him, and enjoys doing it. The story is a slow burn that on the second viewing reveals a much more layered revenge tale about repressed sexuality and toxic masculinity. The brilliant, detailed performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee bring it all to life, and the film lingers long after it’s over. (Hence the second viewing. Totally worth it.)

5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but this could have been a mess across multiple storylines, but amazingly it wasn’t. It absolutely worked, was nostalgic, purely fun, triumphant and even emotional.

6. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” The first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe centering on an Asian character has a star-making turn by Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, a master of weaponry-based kung fu, who is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. “Popcorn movies” don’t get any better than this: exciting, funny and smart.

7. “Free Guy” Speaking of popcorn movies, this was a nice surprise, starring Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually living inside a brutal video game. It’s a wonderfully creative special effects-laden funny story, and Reynolds’ snarky demeanor is a perfect match for the character and the film. (A sequel is on its way, of course.)

8. “Val” This documentary about the life of actor Val Kilmer spans 40 years, and uses behind-the-scenes footage, much of which was shot by him. It’s an interesting look into the life of an actor who reportedly was difficult to work with, and his struggle with cancer. It doesn’t exactly give us a full picture of Kilmer, who is one of the film’s producers, because it glazes over some of the rough edges of him and his career, but it’s still a remorseful yet life-affirming journey.

9. “Cinderella” OK, OK. This got pummeled by critics, but I had an absolute blast with Amazon’s update of the Disney classic. It modernizes the tale to speak about how women are more than arm candy, individualism is something to be celebrated and even men in gowns can be Fabulous Godmothers (Billy Porter, looking as said fabulous). And the film does it with (somewhat) modern songs, such as Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” or Queen’s “Someone to Love.” So fun! (And yes, another musical. Four on the list! A first!)

10. “Being the Ricardos” Nicole Kidman’s defiant performance as Lucille Ball drives this inside look at what it took to make the iconic series “I Love Lucy.” Javier Bardem is equally as good as Desi Arnaz, but Kidman commands the show, as apparently Lucy did. And Kidman never dares to venture into caricature.

