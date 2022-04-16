Rodón works 7 strong innings, Giants top Guardians 4-1

  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac in the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Actor Tom Hanks throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    Actor Tom Hanks throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Cleveland Guardians fans wait to enter the stadium for a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    Cleveland Guardians fans wait to enter the stadium for a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Cleveland Guardians fans wait to enter the stadium for a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    Cleveland Guardians fans wait to enter the stadium for a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • A trainer, right, looks at Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan after Kwan was hit on the head by a pitch in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    A trainer, right, looks at Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan after Kwan was hit on the head by a pitch in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson, right, celebrates with Brandon Crawford after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson, right, celebrates with Brandon Crawford after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, right, gets out Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, left, at second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. Franmil Reyes was out at first for a double play. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, right, gets out Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, left, at second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. Franmil Reyes was out at first for a double play. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
BRIAN DULIK
·3 min read
In this article:
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians lost in their first home game using their new name as Carlos Rodón allowed one run in seven innings and Joey Bart hit a two-run homer in the eighth to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 4-1 victory Friday night.

Rodón (1-0) struck out nine, giving up two hits and a pair of walks as the Giants won their third straight. Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson added solo homers, and Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his second save.

Cleveland was known as the Indians from 1915-2021 before its rebranding, which remains somewhat divisive among local fans. It previously used the nicknames Blues (1900-1901), Bronchos (1902) and Naps (1903-1914).

The Guardians pulled within 2-1 in the seventh on Owen Miller's sacrifice fly that scored José Ramírez, but Ramírez committed a throwing error in the eighth that led to two unearned runs on Bart’s homer off Anthony Castro.

Ramírez doubled in the ninth for his 1,000th hit and Miller doubled in the second for his eighth extra-base hit in five starts this season. Cleveland was limited to three hits and two walks by San Francisco.

Guardians starter Zach Plesac (0-1) worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing Crawford’s shot to right in the second and Pederson’s blast to center in the fifth. Cleveland had won four in a row after starting the season with two losses.

Rookie Steven Kwan, who reached base 19 times and batted .526 in the first six games, was hit on the helmet by a pitch from Rodón in the fourth. He remained in the game and was 0 for 3.

Cleveland’s Josh Naylor went 0 of 3 in his first game since June 27, 2021, when he broke his right ankle and fibula in an outfield collision with Ernie Clement.

Larry Doby Jr., whose father was the first Black player in the American League with Cleveland, was part of the pregame ceremony on Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball in 1947, paving the way for Doby later that season.

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

José Ramírez, who would have been eligible for free agency after the 2023 season, signed a seven-year, $141 million contract Thursday. The three-time All-Star has spent his entire 10-year career with Cleveland. “I think, definitely, it would be a lot better if more players did that,” Ramírez said, adding with a chuckle. “Because in reality, I just want my daughter to use only one (team) jacket.” Owner Paul Dolan and president Chris Antonetti presided over the press conference.

LEADING MAN

Two-time Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks, who began his career at the Great Lakes Theatre Festival in Cleveland, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Doby Jr. Hanks, who voiced over the Guardians’ name announcement video on July 23, 2021, had a replica volleyball from the film “Cast Away” on the mound.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 2B Tommy LaStella (right Achilles inflammation), who has been on the 10-day injured list since April 4, has resumed baseball activities. Manager Gabe Kapler said LaStella is fielding grounders, hitting and running.

Guardians: 1B Yu Chang (illness) was placed on the IL with an undisclosed issue, allowing LHP Konnor Pilkington to be recalled from Triple-A Columbus mere hours after being optioned to the Clippers to make room for Naylor.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 4.91 ERA) struck out five and allowed two runs over 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision in his first start on April 10 against Miami.

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.60 ERA) earned the victory in his first start, surrendering two runs and four hits over five innings on April 10 at Kansas City.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

