Rod Henwood Named Tin Roof Exec Chair; Promotions At Woodcut Media; ZDF Boards ‘Harry Wild’; SphereTrax Aims To ‘Revolutionize’ Entertainment Music Licensing (Exclusive) — Global Briefs

Tin Roof Media Names Rod Henwood Executive Chairman

Tin Roof Media, the UK firm that houses Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview producer Blink Films and Remarkable Places to East firm Outline Productions, has named Rod Henwood as Executive Chairman. Henwood has been Non-Executive Chairman of the private equity-owned group since 2019. Tin Roof execs say its turnover has increased rapidly over the past three years, with a 40% uptick forecast for 2022. Industry veteran Henwood, has held roles such as COO of The Ink Factory (where he remains a non-Executive Director), CEO – UK, Belgium and Netherlands at Banijay (previously Zodiak Media) and New Business Director at Channel 4. Andrew Green, Head of Investments at Rockpool, Tin Roof’s largest shareholder, said Henwood “stepping up to Exec Chairman is the logical next step given the progress we’ve made and the scale the business is now reaching.”

‘Britain’s Most Evil Killers’ Indie Woodcut Promotes Mavroidakis & Anastasi

Britain’s Most Evil Killers producer/distributor Woodcut Media has promoted Series Producer Nick Mavroidakis to Executive Producer and Koulla Anastasi to MD of its sales operation Woodcut International. Mavroidakis will take the creative lead on a number of the factual producer’s franchises including Britain’s Most Evil Killers, World’s Greatest Palaces and Animal Antics. Meanwhile, Anastasi will remain Commercial Director but is promoted to International MD following a strong two years with the fledgling distribution outfit, which has brought much of Woodcut’s distribution in house. A Head of Finance, Victoria Baderman, has also been hired. “Nick has been an integral part of Woodcut’s growth, creating standout unscripted programming, diligently working with cast and crew to bring the best talent to the forefront of our content,” said Kate Beal, Woodcut Media CEO. “And we are delighted to announce Koulla’s promotion, which is well deserved.”

ZDF Boards Acorn TV’s ‘Harry Wild’ Following Double Season Recommission

Acorn TV’s Irish mystery thriller Harry Wild has been recommissioned for a second and third season and German pubcaster ZDF has joined as co-producer. Production on both seasons is currently underway in Dublin and season two of the Jane Seymour-starring drama series will premiere next year. RTE in Ireland, TV4 (Sweden), MTV3 (Finland), OTE (Greece), BBC Studios (Benelux, Poland and pan-Asia), and Daro (Eastern Europe) have already picked up season two, with more partners to come, according to Acorn. Seymour plays a retired English professor with a knack for investigation, who cannot help but interfere with police investigations being overseen by her son. “In this crowded market, it’s rare for a show to perform so well across so many territories,” said Daniel March and Klaus Zimmerman, who run the show’s producer Dynamic Television.

Global Music Gallery SphereTrax Launches To Industry

EXCLUSIVE: A new global music gallery business, SphereTrax, has launched to allow music artists to submit work that can be used in films, TV programs, advertizing and gaming. The music will be reviewed, with successful applicants then granted access to SphereTrax’s clients. SphereTrax’s founder and CEO Sefi Carmel said the platform was designed to “revolutionize the way music is placed, synched and licensed in the entertainment industry, whilst securing the best deals for artists and creating more flexibility and freedom for them.” The platform will also act as community and social hub in which artists can speak directly to buyers and producers, filmmakers and developers will be able to purchase tracks as NFTs. SphereTrax says contractual info will be stored “transparently and securely on the blockchain” with a traceable link to the licensor, contributors and track. “Our ‘creator-majority’ ownership model means that you keep control of more of your rights and returns, both at the point of license and as the residuals come through,” said Carmel, a composer, sound designer and producer who has credits on Ridley Scott, John Woo and Chris Columbus features and created scores and soundtracks for the likes of Disney, Universal and Netflix. Watch a trailer for the platform below.

