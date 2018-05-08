Rod Brind'Amour named Hurricanes coach, Don Waddell taking over as GM

Rod Brind’Amour will be named the next head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced Tuesday.

Brind’Amour, 47, is a former Hurricanes captain who has been an assistant coach with the team most recently. He will succeed Bill Peters, who resigned to become coach of the Flames.

The team also announced Don Waddell will serve as the team's general manager and president.

"Rod is the greatest leader in the history of this franchise, and has earned the opportunity to take charge of our locker room," Waddell said. "We spoke to a number of candidates for this position, but our conversations with staff and players consistently returned to the same person. Rod's fresh ideas, ability to motivate and understanding of what it takes to bring a championship to Raleigh will help our young team take the next step toward competing to bring the Cup back to North Carolina."

MORE: Hurricanes trade Marcus Kruger to Coyotes in exchange for Jordan Martinook | NHL playoffs 2018: Golden Knights extend remarkable expansion season into conference finals

Brind'Amour, who played for the Hurricanes from 1999 to 2010 and captained the 2006 Stanley Cup champions, had made it clear since Peters resigned that he was interested in the head coaching job.

The Hurricanes haven't made the playoffs in nine seasons and this year finished 10th in the Eastern Conference, 16 points out of a playoff berth.