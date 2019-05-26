Auburn radio announcer Rod Bramblett and wife die in tragic car crash

Rod Bramblett was on the call for some of Auburn's most iconic moments. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rod Bramblett, the beloved radio voice of Auburn sports, and his wife Paula were killed in a car crash on Saturday. He was 53, while she was 52.

Auburn athletics announced the tragic news late Saturday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rod Bramblett, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula, were involved in a serious car accident early Saturday evening in Auburn. We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers. — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019

According to Al.com, Rod was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and later died from a head injury, while Paula had to be diverted to East Alabama Medical Center and was pronounced dead in the emergency room from multiple internal injuries.

The accident reportedly occurred when the Bramblett’s SUV was rear-ended by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an unnamed 16-year-old, who received non-life-threatening injuries. The coroner reportedly said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash. The accident is still under investigation.

An Auburn graduate, Bramblett had worked as a radio voice for the Tigers since 1993, and took over as the program’s lead broadcaster in 2003. Since then, he had become a beloved part of Auburn sports thanks to his iconic calls during the program’s biggest moments.

While you may not be familiar with Rod Bramblett’s name, you’ve heard his voice if you ever checked out the local call of Auburn’s iconic Kick Six.

It doesn’t get any better than that.

More from Yahoo Sports: