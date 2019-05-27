Auburn fans are using Kick Six-themed donations to help the family of radio voice Rod Bramblett

The Auburn community suffered a tragic loss on Saturday as Tigers radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, died in a car crash.

Bramblett had been the Auburn lead radio announcer since 2003, and had become among the most respected voices in his field thanks to a litany of powerful calls for the program’s most iconic moments. His peak came in 2013, with the “Auburn’s gonna win the football game!” screams that became the soundtrack of the Kick Six.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bramblett and his wife are survived by two children, Shelby and Joshua. A GoFundMe was immediately set up the support the two, and has since raised more than $100,000 as of Monday evening.

“This fund is set up for the children of Rod and Paula Bramblett, Shelby and Joshua,” the GoFundMe’s description read. “Shelby is a sophomore at Auburn University. Joshua will be a 10th grader at Auburn High School this fall. They lost their parents as the result of an automobile accident Saturday, May 25th. This fund will help Shelby and Joshua move forward with life’s expenses.”

As touching as it is to see the amount of money the Auburn community has managed to raise in less than two days, a journey into the list of individual donations reveals an even more powerful gesture.

As noticed by AL.com, the number $109 is seen again and again among the donations, matching the yardage Chris Davis ran against Alabama that fateful night in 2013 when Bramblett perfectly summed up the emotions of the program’s fanbase.

"Davis is gonna run it all the way back! Auburn's gonna win the football game! Auburn's gonna win the football game!" (AP)

Per AL.com, a service to celebrate the lives of Rod and Paula Bramblett is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Thursday at Auburn Arena. The public is invited to attend.

More from Yahoo Sports: