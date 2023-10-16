Rocky Mountaineer's Compassion Shines: Families of Seriously Ill Children Touched by Scenic Journey of a Lifetime

In an extraordinary act of generosity, Rocky Mountaineer, in partnership with the Air Canada Foundation and Aeroplan, facilitated a remarkable journey for 15 families facing the challenges of caring for seriously ill children. This touching two-day train expedition from Banff, Alberta, to Vancouver, British Columbia, offered a respite from the daily struggles and hardships these families endure, creating unforgettable memories and forming new bonds when they needed it most.

Generously donated by Rocky Mountaineer, this excursion, which weaved its way through the breathtaking landscapes of the Rocky Mountains, provided a much-needed escape for the families. Accompanied by Starlight Canada's resident superhero, Captain Starlight, the journey was filled with not only awe-inspiring vistas but also a host of onboard entertainment, including sing-alongs, trivia games, caricature portraits, and thoughtful gifts for everyone on board. This adventure united families from different corners of Canada who share similar challenges, forging lifelong friendships and support systems.

Among the children who embarked on this once-in-a-lifetime journey was 10-year-old Ethan from Milton, Ontario, who battles a debilitating brain tumour affecting both his head and spine. His daily life involves a permanent headache, spinal chemo injections every two weeks, and a daily chemo pill. Ethan's lifelong dream of experiencing a train journey became a reality aboard the Rocky Mountaineer.

Ethan's mother, Stacey, said, "This trip is an incredible opportunity for us to be together and escape from everyday worries. I think it's also been nice that we've been able to connect with other families who have faced similar difficulties, making you feel like you're not alone." Ian, Ethan's father, added, "It kind of makes you feel like you're not quite so alone."

Brian Bringolf, CEO of Starlight Canada, shared, "Creating positive experiences for families with seriously ill children is the focus of our mission at Starlight Canada, and there is nothing more heartwarming than this unique adventure." He continued, "Starlight families who were on board the Rocky Mountaineer train last year still speak about its impact and are still in touch with the friends they made along the way. Once again, we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of Rocky Mountaineer for allowing even more memories to be made away from the routine hospital visits or fears of illness."

This marks the third consecutive year Rocky Mountaineer and the Air Canada Foundation donated this life-changing journey to Starlight Canada.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter