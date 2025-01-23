Rocky Flintoff hits century as England Lions gain control in Brisbane

Andrew Flintoff’s 16-year-old son Rocky fired a quickfire century for England Lions against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane.

Flintoff junior, who signed his first professional contract with Lancashire in June, struck nine fours and six sixes in a 127-ball 108 while batting at number nine to turn the four-day match in the Lions’ favour.

His father, on his first tour as Lions coach, watched on as his son helped lift the Lions from 161 for seven to 319 all out for a first-innings lead of 105 on the second day.

Cricket Australia XI went on to reach 33 for one at close to trail by 72 runs with nine wickets remaining.

In the hosts’ first innings, Lions bowler Pat Brown took a hat-trick on his way to five for 21 as they recovered from 55 for four to reach 214 all out.

The Lions’ recovery in their reply was also aided by opener Alex Davies’ 76 and Freddie McCann (51), but it was Flintoff, who turned 16 in last April, who stole the show.

Flintoff was a late call-up for the Lions tour after making a century for Lancashire’s second XI in April before making his first-class debut in July.