Release no. 43 – 2020
19 August 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 12 - 18 August 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)		 Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 17,932   25,450,292
12 August 2020 75 1,980.08 148,506
13 August 2020 100 2,012.15 201,215
14 August 2020 70 1,973.00 138,110
17 August 2020 55 2,005.91 110,325
18 August 2020 100 1,996.90 199,690
Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,332   26,248,138


Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)		 Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 230,605   336,814,467
12 August 2020 700 2,236.72 1,565,704
13 August 2020 400 2,260.54 904,216
14 August 2020 400 2,218.54 887,416
17 August 2020 1,300 2,237.78 2,909,114
18 August 2020 1,300 2,239.75 2,911,675
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 234,705   345,992,592

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 18,332 A shares and 301,133 B shares corresponding to 1.45 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 12 - 18 August 2020 is enclosed.

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77


