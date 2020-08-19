Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 43 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
19 August 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 12 - 18 August 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|17,932
|25,450,292
|12 August 2020
|75
|1,980.08
|148,506
|13 August 2020
|100
|2,012.15
|201,215
|14 August 2020
|70
|1,973.00
|138,110
|17 August 2020
|55
|2,005.91
|110,325
|18 August 2020
|100
|1,996.90
|199,690
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|18,332
|26,248,138
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|230,605
|336,814,467
|12 August 2020
|700
|2,236.72
|1,565,704
|13 August 2020
|400
|2,260.54
|904,216
|14 August 2020
|400
|2,218.54
|887,416
|17 August 2020
|1,300
|2,237.78
|2,909,114
|18 August 2020
|1,300
|2,239.75
|2,911,675
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|234,705
|345,992,592
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 18,332 A shares and 301,133 B shares corresponding to 1.45 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 12 - 18 August 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments